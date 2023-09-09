Swiss covid vaccine programme to restart in autumn, but not for all

Advertisement

According to research carried out by Swiss news weekly Weltwoche and CH Media, the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission for Vaccination Issues will recommend that those over 65, and people over 16 with "increased individual health risks because of a pre-existing condition or Trisomy 21" are vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine. Pregnant women should also be vaccinated in the autumn.

The government clearly wants to be prepared. According to internal documents, authorities are ordering 1.3 million vaccines doses from each of manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer. In addition, a delivery from Novavax and another from Moderna are expected in October, according to CH Media.

The official announcement is expected this Monday and the BAG will also make it clear that the vaccination should only be given "after the treating doctor has assessed the individual risks and benefits".

It was only announced on Monday that from September to December, those living in Zurich would once again be able to get tested for Covid-19 free of charge. This offer applies to all residents of the city of Zurich who are either symptomatic or who have had contact with a person who has tested positive.

Those who don't have symptoms, who haven't been in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus or who need a test for travel purposes will still have to pay for the test.