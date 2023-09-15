EXPLAINED: Can I work past the retirement age in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Switzerland has a flexible approach to retirement and many retirees opt to work either part-time or on a freelance basis.

Yet, there are certain conditions and limitations to consider.

Here’s everything you need to know when it comes to working in your retirement years.

Who can work after retirement in Switzerland?

Every retiree residing in Switzerland can continue to work or return to their job after enjoying some of their retirement so long as their employer agrees.

In Switzerland, your employment contract automatically ends once you reach the retirement age – usually 65 for men and 64 for women. This means that if you will need your employer’s consent to stay on with your company if you are not quite ready to retire.

Generally, it is advised to plan your past-retirement work life in advance – ideally around six months before retiring - so that your current or future employer can also get organised.

Also note that Switzerland has no upper age limit dictating how long an employee can work. You will have the option to work as long as you wish, provided that your employer is willing to continue employing you and you are physically and mentally capable of doing the job.

What happens to my benefits?

If you choose to work again after having enjoyed your retirement years for a bit, rest assured that you will continue to receive your AHV / AVS pension, and your pension fund benefits while you work.

Your new salary will just be an added bonus in that case.

If you happen to earn more than a gross salary of 1,400 Swiss francs per month, however, you will need to pay into your AHV again.

Those earning salaries larger than 1,400 Swiss francs per month are required to make social security contributions, but this does not result a larger pension, which makes working beyond the reference age less appealing for many.

What happens if I work as a freelancer?

If you choose to freelance in Switzerland, it is important to remember that Swiss law does not recognise the term freelancer, but instead distinguishes between self-employed and employed work.

But while all freelancers in Switzerland are self-employed, not all self-employed people are freelancers. The latter usually have more structured business models, while the former are more “free” in their activities (hence the term “freelancer”), handling multiple projects and clients at once, often without the need for a physical office.

Legally speaking, however, both are pretty much the same.

As a self-employed person in Switzerland, you will be required to make social security (AHV/IV/EO) contributions at a maximum rate of 10 percent of your income if your wages exceed the monthly 1,400 Swiss francs.

Will my wage stay the same as an employed person?

If you plan to stay on at your current job, you should in theory be entitled to the same salary.

However, remember that your former employment contract ends when you reach your retirement age, and it will be up to you to negotiate similar terms.

Likewise, if you change roles due to your retirement age and give up your leadership position, be prepared to accept a loss of wages.

Will I still be insured against accidents and illness?

Yes, but you must work at least eight hours per week to benefit from accident insurance.

Should I expect higher taxes if I continue to work past the retirement age?

If you combine your wage with your pension your overall income will increase and hence result in higher tax payments.

You can avoid this by deferring your AHV pension for up to five years.

According to Swiss insurance company Pax, if you push your AHV / AVS pension back a year, it increases by 5.2 percent, and 31.5 percent if you push it back the maximum five years.

Will I receive more benefits if I continue to pay into the pension fund?

Yes.

Employees who work past their retirement age and continue to pay into their pension fund will as a result accumulate more money and receive higher benefits later in life.

Am I entitled to unemployment benefits if I am laid off in my retirement years?

The short answer is no.

If you are let go in your retirement years, you will receive your AHV / AVS pension alongside your pension fund benefits, as well as the money from Pillar 3a as you would without continuing to work past 64/65.

What happens to my pension fund?

As of this year, Switzerland still does not have a uniform regulation when it comes to deferring one’s pension.

This means that not every pension fund will allow you to defer your pension after you reach the retirement age.

Should your pension fund not allow you to defer your pension, you will be entitled to your pension while you continue to work and will no longer be required to pay in pension fund contributions.

If your pension fund allows you to defer your pension beyond the normal retirement age, you will need to pay in a contribution from your wage as a normal employee would depending on the amount you earn.

Likewise, currently most pension funds that do allow you to defer expect you to defer for at least a year and a maximum of five years.

If you do plan to defer, you will need to request the deferral no later than one year after reaching the normal retirement age.

You may also withdraw your Pillar 3a up to five years after the normal retirement age if you continue to work. However, you must then withdraw the money and can no longer postpone the date.

AHV 21 reform restructures pension system from 2024

This is set to change on January 1st, 2024 when Switzerland’s AHV 21 reform, which was approved by the Swiss people on September 25th, 2002, comes into force.

From then on, every pension fund in Switzerland will have to allow an individual to defer their pension beyond the normal retirement age or as it will then be known, their ‘reference age’.

The new reference age also raises the age for women to 65 from 64.

Once the new reform comes into force, AHV contributions pain in by working employees aged 65 and over will count towards their pension and boost their AHV pension in old age.