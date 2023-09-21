Switzerland's largest media group announces deep job cuts

Advertisement

The group, which owns around 30 media including several of the country's leading papers like Tages-Anzeiger and Tribune de Geneve, aims to save around six million Swiss francs ($6.6 million) with the move, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

Leadership had spoken with personnel in the larger German-speaking part of the country Thursday, informing them that around 20 jobs would be cut from the German-language titles, saving 2.5 million francs.

That announcement came a day after Tamedia informed staff that even deeper cuts would come across the French-language titles, where 28 staff -- around 10 percent of all personnel -- would be laid off, saving 3.5 million.

The decision comes after Tamedia newsrooms have over the past three years already had to tighten their belts to the tune of 70 million francs, Keystone-ATS said.

Andreas Schaffner, Tamedia's co-chief, explained to French-speaking staff Wednesday that it had become basically impossible to sell print subscriptions to people under the age of 30.

This erosion will continue, he said, adding that far less money could be made from digital subscriptions.

"You need two digital subscriptions for one print, a herculean task," he said.

"We will not manage to compensate for the lost revenue. If we don't react, our results will deteriorate further."

A portion of the staff and the Impressum organisation representing media professionals decried that the cost-cutting measures were being done "purely on the backs of staff".

Local political authorities also voiced concern at the impact the move could have on media diversity and regional news coverage in Switzerland.