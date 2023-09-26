Swiss health insurance rates to rise by 8.7 percent in 2024

Advertisement

The fact that rates have gone up is not in itself a surprise — the hike was announced months ago, but no exact amounts have been given at the time.

The closest prediction came from the Health Minister Alain Berset himself who said earlier in September, that rates “will increase on average by 8 to 9 percent".

This forecast was, as it turns out, accurate, because the new rates will be 8.7 percent higher on average. That is “the highest increase since 2018,” he said. As a comparison, in 2023, premiums went up by 6.6 percent on average.

Why is there such a substantial increase?

Overall, rising healthcare costs are responsible for such a sharp hike.

Specifically, Berset mentioned rising life expectancy in Switzerland, which means more older people with chronic diseases need the often expensive medical procedures and drugs.

Exorbitantly high prices that insurance companies must pay for medical services and drugs must be compensated somehow, so they ultimately end up being paid by consumers in the form of higher premiums.

Berset pointed out that the government has tried to introduce cost-cutting measures on various occasions, but these attempts had been blocked in the parliament.

How much more will you pay for health insurance in your canton?

The 8.7-percent increase is a national average, which means some people will pay more and others less.

As you know, each canton determines its own rates, so what you end up paying will depend on where you live.

Ticino residents will experience the highest increase — 10.5 percent.

Premiums in a number of other cantons will also exceed the 8.7-percent national average — for instance, Zug (10.2), Nidwalden and Thurgau (9.5), Vaud (9,9); Geneva (9,1); and Neuchâtel (9.1).

On the other hand, Zurich’s increase will be below the national average — 8.3 percent.

And Basel-City’s residents, along with Appenzell-Innerrhoden’s, will be able to enjoy the country's lowest increase: 6.5 percent.