Switzerland's security 'threatened by Russian spies'

According to Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper, one-fifth of the total number of Russian agents in Europe are based in Switzerland.

In all, 80 agents, who operate under the guise of diplomats, are known to be in Switzerland, particularly in capital Bern, as well as Geneva, where most international organisations are located.

Swiss government is aware of the Russian spies in the country, but the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry told the NZZ that sanctons which Switzerland has in place against Russia don’t include expulsion of diplomats.

However, some legislators don’t agree with this stance, insisting the government should order these people to leave. “These foreign agents threaten Switzerland’s internal and external security,” said MP Fabian Molina.

