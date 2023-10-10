EXPLAINED: The Swiss health insurance carriers with the lowest rates in 2024

Advertisement

In the coming days, you will receive a letter from your insurance company informing you about the new rates that will go into effect from January 1st, 2024.

We already know that the hikes will be 8.7 percent on average over current prices, though some cantons will be hit by increases that exceed the national average: 10.5 percent in Ticino; 10.2 in Zug; 10.1 in Appenzell Ausserrhoden; 9.9 in Vaud; and 9.8 in Neuchâtel.

In terms of actual cost, the canton of Geneva will have the highest health insurance premiums (454.40 francs a month), ahead of Basel-City (451.10 francs).

These figures are, however, averages; the actual price you will have to pay will depend on factors that include your deductible co-pay and the model you chose, both of which can drive the premiums up or downwards.

The (relatively) good news is that some insurance companies will have lower overall rates than others, though the level of services they must cover under the federal healthcare legislation which regulates the obligatory insurance must be the same throughout.

Which companies will offer the lowest rates in 2024?

According to a new survey carried out by HelloSafe price comparison platform, which based its analysis on data from the Federal Statistical Office, several providers will outdo (or ‘underdo’ may be a more fitting term) the others when it comes to offering consumers cheaper premiums.

For adults over 26, Concordia is a clear winner, with the average per-canton premium of 392.71 francs per month, followed by CSS (393.84 francs) — the only two companies with rates below the 400-franc mark.

For children’s insurance (ages 0 to 18), Concordia is again in the lead, at 65.05 francs a month. Next are Aquilana (66.08 francs per month) and Visana (69.58).

If you fall under a ‘young adult’ category — that is, you are between 19 and 26 years of age — your best bet for 2024, price-wise, is Sanitas (263.92 francs), followed by EKG (273.51), and Concordia (281.26).

More to come...

The Local will continue to cover this subject, especially concerning ways to save money on premiums.

In the meantime, if you have questions about health insurance, please send them to us at [email protected], and we will attempt to answer them.

Also, if you have any cost-saving tips relating to health insurance premiums, share them in our new reader survey:

