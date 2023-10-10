Why does Switzerland refuse to call Hamas a 'terrorist’ organisation?

Advertisement

After Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Switzerland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry swiftly condemned the attack and the "indiscriminate firing of rockets” into Israeli territory.

However, despite its strongly worded statement, the government has not given in to calls coming from various groups and political parties to classify Hamas a terrorist organisation.

Even though the United States and the European Union — whose lead Switzerland usually follows — have designated Hamas members as terrorists, Switzerland has not budged so far.

Peaceful negotiations

The country’s neutrality is only a small part of the reason behind this lack of action.

On one hand, Swiss authorities attach enormous importance to their role as mediators in international conflicts, which, they say, requires the ability to have a non-confrontational dialogue with all parties involved in a conflict.

So, without directly saying so, it is clear that Switzerland doesn’t want to antagonise Hamas in a way that would prevent this group from ever engaging in peaceful negotiations.

On the other hand, the Federal Council has long stated that it will classify organisations as terrorist, and subsequently ban them, only if the United Nations does so first.

To date the UN has not done so regarding Hamas.

As a result, only Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS), and a few related groups are currently banned in Switzerland.

However, faced with the mounting pressure from Switzerland’s human rights organisations and most politicians, the Federal Council will discuss this issue on Wednesday, October 11th.