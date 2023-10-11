REVEALED: The one product that is cheaper in Switzerland

Advertisement

“Let’s go shopping in Switzerland, it’s really cheap there,” said nobody ever.

And there is a good reason for that: generally speaking, consumer prices are higher in Switzerland than elsewhere in Europe — which is why many people living close to borders routinely shop in neighbouring countries.

Various studies have shown that Swiss consumers pay much more for basic goods and services than their European counterparts, with the possible exception of Norway and Iceland.

All that is true, but wait: there is one notable exception to the ‘everything-is-more-expensive-in-Switzerland’ rule, which may make it worthwhile for you to cross the border just to save money on this one particular product group…

Electronics

Yes, you can purchase most electronics in Switzerland for less money than elsewhere in Europe.

They are exactly the same products you can buy anywhere abroad, but it may make more sense to do so in Switzerland.

The reason is that, at 7.7 percent, the Value Added Tax (VAT) that is added to prices of all products sold in Switzerland, is much lower than in other countries.

As a comparison, the average standard VAT in the European Union is 21 percent, with some countries exceeding this figure.

From January 1st, 2024, Switzerland’s VAT will increase to 8.1 percent in order to better finance the pension scheme, but even with the hike, this tax is still twice as low as elsewhere in Europe.

Which electronics are less expensive in Switzerland?

Basically, most of them, but let's look at the new iPhone 15.

The cheapest model sells on the official Apple site for 782 francs (816 euros).

This is the lowest price in Europe.

As a comparison, this model costs 855 euros in Germany, and 865 euros in France and Italy, give or take several euros for the exchange rate.

The same price difference applies to other electronics as well, from laptop computers to TV sets.

So should you buy your electronics in Switzerland?

It does make financial sense, but a lot also depends on other factors as well.

If you live close enough to Switzerland to make a quick trip here and back, then it may be worthwhile to do so.

Also, keep in mind that small items like mobile phones and portable computers and tablets can be easily transported, while a huge flat-screen TV will not be.

Last but not least, don’t forget that you could be liable to pay customs fees on the items you buy, so you have to add in this cost to the overall price as well.