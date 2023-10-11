Switzerland must list Hamas as terrorist organisation, MPs decide

Advertisement

Even though the Swiss government has condemned Saturday’s attack on Israel, it has abstained from referring to Hamas, a group responsible for the act, as 'terrorist.’

The reasons for Switzerland’s reticence to classify Hamas as terrorist — as the United States and the European Union have done — is two-fold.

Swiss authorities attach enormous importance to their role as mediators in international conflicts, which, they say, requires the ability to have a non-confrontational dialogue with all parties involved in a conflict.

So, without directly saying so, it is clear that Switzerland doesn’t want to antagonise Hamas in a way that would prevent this group from ever engaging in peaceful negotiations.

Also, the Federal Council has long stated that it will classify organisations as terrorist, and subsequently ban them, only if the United Nations does so first.

To date the UN has not done so regarding Hamas.

As a result, only Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS), and a few related groups, are currently banned in Switzerland.

However, this non-committal stance has drawn massive criticism from Switzerland’s human rights organisations and most politicians.

‘Brutal terrorist organisation’

According to MPs who debated this issue on Tuesday, “Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks against Israel, which targeted civilians, arouse horror. Switzerland must adopt a clear position on this subject."

As a result, the Security Policy Committee of the National Council unanimously adopted a motion stating that the Federal Council must “finally implement a ban on Hamas…Its massive attacks against Israel show that the only classification that can be attributed to it is that of a brutal terrorist organisation."

When raising the issue of protecting Switzerland’s role as a mediator in any potential negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian organisation, MPs pointed out that “with its inhumane and devastating attacks and justifications, Hamas has now completely discredited itself as a participant in any such talks".