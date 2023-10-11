Switzerland to see temperatures up to 26C

Advertisement

Despite it being mid-October, summer has come back to Switzerland this week - but it won't last long.

According to forecasters, the Alpine nation is at the edge of a high pressure system centred over the Mediterranean, which is bringing with it sunny and warm temperatures.

On Wednesday afternoon it will be sunny all over the country. In the areas from Lake Constance to Lake Geneva, as well as the Jura and Basel regions, temperatures in the range of 22 to 26C are expected. And in northwestern Switzerland, the mercury is set to reach 27C. During the night it will cool down to between 13 and 8C.

It could get even hotter on Friday, with temperatures in Basel forecast to reach 29C, according to some weather services.

In Ticino, temperatures today and tomorrow will hover between 21 and 26C.

In the Alps and Valais, temperatures will get up to 25C or at 2,000 metres up to 16C.

It comes after Switzerland - and other European countries - recorded their hottest-ever average September temperatures. Meanwhile, a recent study revealed Swiss glaciers have lost 10 percent of their volume in two years amid extreme warming.

Expect warmer climes in Switzerland until the end of the week when things will change. Over the course of Friday, the high pressure system will move eastwards.

MeteoNews says a cold front will then bring rain showers and temperatures will drop significantly. Highs of around 15C can be expected at the weekend. On Sunday there may also be thunder storms in northern areas.