Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Geneva will not vote on banning cross-border workers from state employment



A local party, Geneva Citizens Movement (MCG) has tried to push forth a referendum seeking to ban the canton’s public administration from hiring cross border commuters from France.

The initiative, called “State jobs: let's limit the number of cross-border workers," sought to establish an obligation of residence in the canton for foreign nationals occupying a state position.

On Wednesday, however, Geneva’s parliament invalidated MCG’s proposal on the grounds that it violates the principles of the Free Movement of Persons Agreement between Bern and Brussels, which gives EU workers free access to Switzerland’s labour market.

Though this means there will be no referendum on this issue, the MCG said it would appeal Geneva’s decision.

Bern University fires pro-Hamas professor

The university has suspended a lecturer who praised the attacks the Palestinian militant group had perpetrated against Israel on Saturday.

The comments the professor had posted on social media, which had since been removed, were "unacceptable," the university said.

They are also being examined by the Swiss authorities for possible violation of the law.

NATO wants to open an office in Geneva



Even though Switzerland is not a member of NATO, the military alliance is “exploring the possibility of establishing a liaison office in Geneva to further strengthen its engagement with the United Nations and other relevant international organisations,” Tages-Anzeiger reported on Wednesday.

Swiss government confirmed that preparations for this move are underway and it does not see NATO’s presence in Geneva as a violation of Swiss neutrality.

While most political parties see the move as a positive development, the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) said “independent and neutral” Switzerland must not become a host site for this or any other, military alliance.

Zurich named Europe’s best airport— again



For the 20th consecutive time, World Travel Awards, a platform that promotes global travel and tourism industry, has chosen Zurich as the best airport in Europe.

🏆 The best airport in Europe for 20 years in a row!



At this year's World Travel Awards, Zurich Airport was voted best airport in its category for the 20th time.



Many thanks to all employees who work hard for Zurich Airport every day! 💙#zurichairport #worldtravelaward pic.twitter.com/eGWmO5Rn0a — Zurich Airport (@zrh_airport) October 3, 2023

It beat out other airports in terms of customer convenience, services, and overall airport quality.

