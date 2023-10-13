What you need to know about Switzerland's 19 stunning nature parks

Advertisement

Switzerland might be home to some of the world's most stunning scenery but there is actually only one national park in the country.

But it is also home to some 19 regional nature parks, which are spread around the country.

The 19 nature parks

Mainly situated in the Jura Mountains and the foothills of the Alps, these parks boast mesmerising views of the surrounding landscape.

The following parks are based in German-speaking Switzerland: UNESCO Biosphäre Entlebuch, Naturpark Gantrisch, Jurapark Aargau, Regionaler Naturpark Schaffhausen, Naturpark Thal and Wildnispark Zürich Sihlwald.

In French-speaking Switzerland, you can find the largest selection of nature parks: Landschaftspark Binntal, Parc régional Chasseral, Parc naturel régional Gruyère Pays-d'Enhaut, Parc naturel du Jorat, Parc Jura vaudois, Naturpark Pfyn-Finges and Parc naturel régional de la Vallée du Trient.

Those resident in or near the canton of Graubünden can not only drop by the Swiss National Park, but also visit the Naturpark Beverin, Naturpark Diemtigtal, Parc Ela (the country’s largest nature park), Parco Val Calanca and Biosfera Val Müstair.

While there are no nature parks are based in Ticino, Parco Val Calanca – the smallest such park in Switzerland – is based in the Italian-speaking part of Graubünden.

As with Switzerland’s National Park, if you plan on visiting any of its 19 nature parks, you will have to abide by a set of strict rules – however, those will differ depending on the type of park and area within the park you visit.

In a nutshell, you must stick to the marked paths and must, under no circumstances, disturb the wildlife.

It is also advised to pay close attention to the signposts around you, not to litter or take home any natural objects.

Similarly, starting a fire is not permitted in many of the parks. While some do permit fires, you will only be allowed to do so in the designated fireplaces.

In any case, make sure to inform yourself of the rules pertaining to the nature park of your choice.