Why Switzerland faces dire problem of doctor shortages

It is no secret that Switzerland is suffering from shortage of workers in many sectors.

While the scarcity of nurses is well known, it turns out there are not enough doctors either.

According to Yvonne Gilli, president of Swiss Medical Association (FMH), Switzerland is training too few doctors, which will create a “healthcare gap” and have dire consequences in the near future, especially since more people are living longer and are developing chronic illnesses.

"Problems are looming," Gilli told SonntagsBlick..

“We have trained far too few doctors in the past. And even if I we train significantly more now, it will still take ten years before these people can actually practice their profession.”

"Our goal must therefore be to keep the gap as small as possible," she added.

Gill is calling for more study places and modern working conditions for younger doctors.

“Their demand is extremely moderate: a 46-hour week,” Gilli said.

She believes changes need to be made to keep doctors of retirement in the profession longer to help cover for the looming shortage.

“Many are highly motivated to continue working until 71 or 72; the medical profession is their vocation. But if the framework conditions continue to deteriorate, they will not take this step," she said.