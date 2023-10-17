Property Paywall free
Tell us: What are the main challenges for property buyers in Switzerland?
Whether it's handling piles of paperwork or securing a mortgage, tell us the biggest problems people wanting to buy property in Switzerland face right now.
Getting on the housing ladder in Switzerland is a dream for many foreigners, but finding your ideal home isn't always easy.
High mortgage rates, the bureaucracy and the hidden costs mean getting a property is never easy.
If you have just bought a home in Switzerland or you are currently trying to purchase property, please share your experience and views with our readers in the questionnaire below. We aim to use the best responses in a future article.
If the questionnaire does not appear below please click here.
Comments
See Also
Getting on the housing ladder in Switzerland is a dream for many foreigners, but finding your ideal home isn't always easy.
High mortgage rates, the bureaucracy and the hidden costs mean getting a property is never easy.
If you have just bought a home in Switzerland or you are currently trying to purchase property, please share your experience and views with our readers in the questionnaire below. We aim to use the best responses in a future article.
If the questionnaire does not appear below please click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.