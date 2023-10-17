Advertisement

Property Paywall free

Tell us: What are the main challenges for property buyers in Switzerland?

The Local Switzerland
The Local Switzerland - [email protected]
Published: 17 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 20 Nov 2023 10:18 CET
Tell us: What are the main challenges for property buyers in Switzerland?
Flats in Munich's historic city centre. Photo: picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa | Matthias Balk

Whether it's handling piles of paperwork or securing a mortgage, tell us the biggest problems people wanting to buy property in Switzerland face right now.

Advertisement

Getting on the housing ladder in Switzerland is a dream for many foreigners, but finding your ideal home isn't always easy.

High mortgage rates, the bureaucracy and the hidden costs mean getting a property is never easy. 

If you have just bought a home in Switzerland or you are currently trying to purchase property, please share your experience and views with our readers in the questionnaire below. We aim to use the best responses in a future article.

If the questionnaire does not appear below please click here.

 

 

More

#Property

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also