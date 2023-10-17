REVEALED: Where in Switzerland rent prices are increasing the most

Advertisement

The cost of housing in Switzerland has been going up amid rising inflation and a shortage of affordable apartments in some cities.

Across the country, rents for advertised apartments – so-called asking rents – rose by 0.5 percent in September compared to August, according to new rent index research published by Homegate on Tuesday. The index now stands at 123.3 points.

Compared to the same month the previous year, asking rents rose by an average of 3.7 percent in September.

Zurich sees highest increase

In the cantons and cities, there were significant differences in the development of rental prices compared to the previous month and a year ago.

According to the findings, the changes in September compared to August in cantons ranged between minus 0.6 and plus 3.9 percent.

Asking rents have risen again in the canton and the city of Zurich after two months of stagnating rents. In the canton of Zurich they went up by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, and in the city of Zurich by 1.9 percent.

A review of the year shows a consistently increasing trend, with all cities examined showing increases of over one percent. Asking rents rose the most in the city of Zurich, with a significant increase of 11.4 percent compared to September 2022.

Where are rents going down?

Only six out of 25 cantons (the Appenzell cantons were combined) show slightly declining asking prices for rent in September compared to the previous month, including Basel-City in particular with a drop of 0.6 percent.

In the remaining five cantons the decline is less than 0.3 percent.

Despite this partly decreasing development, asking rents have increased in all cantons compared to the previous year. Schwyz (6.2 percent), Zurich (6.1 percent) and Valais (5.4 percent) saw the biggest hikes.

The rent index for asking rents is collected by the real estate marketplace Homegate in collaboration with the Zürcher Kantonalbank. It measures the monthly quality-adjusted change in rental prices for new and rented out apartments based on current market offers.