Swiss airline scraps flights to Lebanon over Israel border unrest

"SWISS places top priority on the safety of its passengers and crew," the flag carrier said in a statement released on Monday.

"We have decided to suspend our return connections between Switzerland and Beirut, as an extension of the conflict cannot be ruled out at this time."

Four flights would be affected, the airline said.

Repeated fire in recent days has claimed lives on both sides of the UN-patrolled border between Lebanon and Israel, which remain technically at war.

If Israel does invade the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in its war on Hamas, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement has warned it may escalate its military involvement.

SWISS has cancelled its scheduled flights between Zurich and Tel Aviv, and has now suspended its special repatriation flights too, citing the expected Israeli ground offensive.

Around 880 people had returned to Switzerland on four such flights.