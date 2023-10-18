Zurich to reduce bus and tram services from December

Advertisement

The Zurich Transport Authority announced that it will be cutting the number of buses and trams in the city of Zurich and the surrounding regions due to a continued lack of workers.

Though the company said its measures to ease the shortage of workers have led to an improvement, it is now further cutting down its service in Zurich from December to reduce short notice or unplanned train cancellations and offer passengers increased planning security.

VBZ further stated that the situation will continue to improve thanks to various measures that have been introduced for some time, such as increased personnel marketing, but these measures will still need some time to have their full effect.

Evening bus and tram services affected

The following adjustments apply from the timetable change on December 10th, 2023, for one year until December 2024, from Monday to Sunday.

From December 10th, all bus and tram lines (31, 32, 33, 46, 66, 69, 72, 75 and 80) will run every 15 minutes rather than every 10 minutes from 8.30 pm every night.

Currently, buses and trains switch to the 15-minute intervals from 10.30 pm or midnight.

There will also no longer be a separate Friday timetable for the evening hours.

On days with a night timetable, lines 31 and 32 will be supplemented by night buses.

Between Klusplatz and Witikon, the space available on line 701 will be increased during off-peak times with larger buses.

As a further measure, line 15 will run continuously at 15-minute intervals instead of at 7.5-minute or 10-minute intervals.

Due to the parallel route to other tram lines along the entire length of the route, alternative travel options are available, the transport operator said.

Although the changes are in place for a year, VBZ said it hopes it can reinstate full services earlier than planned.

