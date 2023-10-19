10 events in Switzerland you shouldn't miss this November

Advertisement

Carrot market

While the canton of Aargau may often be described (by the Swiss) as Switzerland’s most boring canton, on November 1st its capital Aarau turns into the nation’s undisputed carrot centre as it hosts its popular carrot market.

Much like Bern’s iconic onion market, Aarau’s carrot market - or “Rüeblimärt” as it’s called in Swiss German – is a big hit each year as nearly 140 vendors register to sell their carrots at the fair held in the town from 8 am.

Langnau fair

Langnau’s many markets (Shrovetide, May, summer, autumn, cold and Christmas), which all feature a wide selection of goods, are somewhat legendary in Switzerland as they date all the way back to 1467. Needless to say, you should visit one of them at least once.

The markets have retained their popularity in and outside of Langnau’s borders until today and while traditional goods can still be found, new and modern products – such as phone cases and cosmetics - are also sold by around 180 traders.

The cold market – or Kalter Markt – will be held in the town centre on November 1st from 9 am until 5 pm.

Red Bull Dual Ascent

The Red Bull Dual Ascent is a head-to-had multi-pitch climbing competition held in Ticino’s iconic Verzasca Dam on November 1st and 2nd (qualifications) and November 4th (finals).

The competition features 12 mixed teams consisting of 24 of the world's best climbers across different climbing disciplines.

The competition features 12 mixed teams consisting of 24 of the world’s best climbers across different climbing disciplines.

You can watch the athletes climb up the 180 metres long Verzasca Dam live or tune into Red Bull TV to catch the spectacular event.

Car Zurich

Car enthusiasts from all over Switzerland will make their way to the country’s financial capital between November 2nd and 5th.

Car Zurich - the largest automobile fair in German-speaking Switzerland - will delight visitors with the latest automobiles, engaging shows, competitions and concerts while its 250 exhibitors will showcase how to make driving safer, more comfortable and a lot more fun. An adult ticket costs 19 Swiss francs.

Expovina Wine Fair

The traditional wine fair has been held on board 12 Lake Zurich boats every autumn since the 1950s. This year’s 68th edition features around 160 exhibitors and an impressive selection of 4,000 wines from various countries.

If you’re a wine enthusiast however you will need to purchase a ticket before attending the event, which will be held from November 2nd until 16th at Bürkliplatz. Regular tickets will set you back 33 Swiss francs while early entry tickets (before 3 pm) cost 28 Swiss francs.

Disco Glace

If you’re looking to let your hair down and spend some downtime with family and friends, we recommend you head to Martigny for some disco on ice.

Partygoers are invited to warm up the ice from 7 pm onwards at the Patinoire du Forum in Martigny and skate the night away to some various music genres.

You can rent skates at the venue or for groups of four (or more), rent a pair of skates at local specialist shops if you’re keen to beat the competition to the ice rink.

International short film festival

The Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur – Switzerland’s most important short film festival - attracts thousands of movie fans to Winterthur every year.

The festival’s is a great way for film professionals to network while families get the chance to partake in various activities, such as workshops, concerts, parties, and installations. The event takes place from November 7th until 12th and many of the attractions are free.

Basel Autumn Fair

Switzerland’s oldest and largest amusement fair – the Basler Herbstmesse - takes place from October 28th until November 14th. The Basler Herbstmesse is an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage and draws around one million visitors from Switzerland and overseas each year.

Visitors can enjoy a leisurly stroll from Barfüsserplatz to Messeplatz and from Petersplatz to the city’s cathedral while taking in traditional market stalls, exciting rides and many other nostalgic attractions.

Automnales Beer Festival

From November 15th until 19th, the Automnales Beer Festival will be held at Les Automnales in Geneva (11 am – 6 pm). The festival is set up by the organised of the Geneva Beer Festival and will feature Swiss and international craft beers alongside a selection of natural wines and even non-alcoholic drinks like kombucha.

Onion market

Bern’s traditional onion market, or Zibelemärit in Swiss German, will be making its comeback on November 27th this year.

On the fourth Monday of every November, people around Switzerland flock to Bern’s Old Town from as early as 6 am to admire (and purchase) the various braids of onions on display.

In addition to the onion braids - an uncontested highlight of the market – you can also buy onion garlands or figures in numerous designs from more than 200 stalls. The market, which also sells onion-based foods such as onion soup, onion tar and onion pizza, closes at 6 pm.