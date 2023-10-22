BREAKING: Projected results show populist right topping Swiss elections

Advertisement

The right-wing populist Swiss People's Party (SVP) topped Switzerland's general election on Sunday with 29 percent of the vote, according to the first results projections for the lower house of parliament after voting closed at 1000 GMT.

The SVP improved its vote share by more than three percentage points and finished well ahead of the left-wing Social Democrats on 17 percent and the centre-right party The Centre on 15 percent, said market research group GFS Bern, which conducted the main polling throughout the election campaign.

The polling stations closed at noon (1000 GMT), the vast majority of Swiss voters having posted in their ballots over the past four weeks.

READ MORE How does the Swiss political system work?

The wealthy European country of 8.8 million people voted for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber.

Advertisement

Who are the SVP?

The SVP is a populist right-wing party who ran this campaign on an anti-migration ticket. It is also anti-EU, anti-'woke' and a staunch defender of Swiss neutrality.

The Federal Commission Against Racism accused the SVP of running a “xenophobic” campaign on social media by spotlighting criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners.

The party's liberal economic outlook appeals to business circles yet also finds favour in working-class neighbourhoods.

More to follow...