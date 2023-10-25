Swiss Alps ski resorts set to re-open but skiers face rise in prices

Advertisement

Even though snow may be scarce after an extremely hot summer, a number of high-altitude resorts will inaugurate their ski season during the month of November. Among them are:

Zermatt: November 1st

Engelberg: November 4th

Davos: November 10th

Andermatt, Crans-Montana, and Grindelwald: mid-November

Nendaz and Veysonnaz : November 18th

Airolo, Celerina and Klosters: November 25th

However, given that inflation, coupled with high energy prices, has driven the cost of many consumer goods and products upwards, the same is to be expected for the winter sports industry as well.

The general increase in the price of ski passes will be between 2 and 3 percent in Swiss resorts, according to the the umbrella association of ski lifts.

This means the average price of a ski pass will be 72 francs a day — though tariffs will vary from one the ski area to another.

How so?

Many resorts will offer the so-called ‘dynamic prices,’ or flexible rates, which means they will not be the same throughout the season but vary daily depending on demand.

This approach will benefit skiers, who could potentially save up to 30 percent on the price, especially if they buy their passes well in advance.

Buying tickets ahead of time could be risky, however, because there is no way of knowing what the weather conditions or snow coverage will be on the slopes at a future date.

The good news for those heading to the Swiss ski slopes is that even with the hike, prices here will still be lower than in Austria, where ski passes will cost 7 to 10 percent more during the upcoming season.