How can foreign citizens in Switzerland get involved in local politics?

Newcomers, or people who live in Switzerland on temporary basis, are probably less inclined to get involved in politics.

But for permanent residents — and especially those who were born in Switzerland but still hold foreign passports — being part of a political process makes a lot of sense.

But how exactly can you do this?

As a non-Swiss, you may not be able to cast your vote, or run for election, on the federal level.

However, you could find your niche under Switzerland’s grass-roots system of democracy, where much of the political discourse takes place on the local level.

Jura and Neuchâtel, for instance, grant long-time foreign residents the right to vote (but not to stand for election) at the cantonal level.

These two cantons, along with Vaud and Fribourg, also allow non-citizens to vote, elect officials, and stand for election at communal level.

Conditions vary from one canton to another, but in most cases, a certain length of stay and/or a residence permit are required.

In Vaud, for instance, where 30 percent of the population is foreign, immigrants can run for or sit on the communal or municipal council, as well as sign an initiative or a communal referendum.

However, in order to be eligible, they must be over 18 years of age (just like Swiss citizens), hold a residence permit for at least 10 years, and live in the canton for at least three years.

All foreign nationals are directly entered in the electoral register once the requirements are met, and automatically receive the official material for votes and elections on a communal level.

Geneva, which has the largest foreign population in Switzerland (45 percent), grants foreigners voting rights at communal level, but they can’t run for office.

Basel, Graubünden, and Appenzell Ausserrhoden have authorised their communes to introduce the right to vote, the right to elect and the right to be elected. But few of the communes have actually introduced these measures.

This map from the Federal Statistical Office shows where in Switzerland foreigners can vote at a municipal level.

What if you live in a canton / commune that doesn’t allow non-citizens to vote?

Not being able to cast a vote doesn’t exclude you from participating in the political process in other ways.

If you are passionate about certain causes — for instance, environment / climate protection, gender equality, or animal welfare, to mention just a few — there is nothing stopping you from being involved in raising awareness about these issues and trying to bring about reforms.

You can act by yourself, but your efforts would probably be more effective if you join a like-minded group.

However, as a foreigner, you should avoid militant or radical organisations, and not participate in unauthorised rallies or any other illegal actions to promote your cause.

Will your actions be ‘well seen’ by Swiss authorities?

Provided you don’t spark conflict or provoke confrontations through your actions, it’s all good.

In fact, Swiss people value civic engagement and see it as willingness on the part of foreigner to integrate.

This will bode well for you if you ever apply for Swiss citizenship.

Applicants are sometimes asked for specific examples of how they participate in the life of their towns or villages, and what local organisations they belong to.

This kind of involvement demonstrates your willingness to be part of, and contribute to, their local communities.