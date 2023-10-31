Who should get a top-up Covid jab in Switzerland?

Advertisement

While the worst of the Covid pandemic that had swept the globe in 2020 is thankfully over, coronavirus never really went away.

Why is this?

According to epidemiologist Christian Althaus from the University of Bern, "just as there are always new epidemic waves with flu or other viral respiratory diseases, Covid infections are also increasing from time to time, especially in autumn".

"We have to come to terms with that," he added.

Though it had stayed mostly dormant during the warm months, now that the weather is colder and people are spending more time indoors, infections are on the rise.

The good news is that the newest variants — Eris (EG.5) and Pirola (BA.2.86) — are not quite as dangerous to the population as their early predecessors, Alpha and Delta, both of which claimed tens of thousands of lives.

What do we know about the two ‘new’ variants?

Epidemiologists say Pirola spreads faster than Eris and is under increased surveillance by health authorities.

While both variants are contagious, so far there are no signs that they are as severe as Alpha and Delta.

“Compared to the pandemic years 2020 and 2021, the situation has changed significantly: among people under 65 who do not have risk factors, the probability of a serious form of Covid-19 is minimal,” the Swiss public health office (FOPH) said. “Among vulnerable people, on the other hand, the risk is significantly higher.” (Read more about this below).

That’s because variants currently in circulation can partially escape the immunity acquired by the population during previous Covid waves, Additionally, the protection afforded by vaccination (or previous infection) gradually diminishes over time, FOPH said.

New campaign

On Monday, public health authorities launched a new campaign, urging vulnerable people to get vaccinated against the new variants.

“Since almost everyone has already been in contact with the coronavirus, our immune system has already encountered it,” FOPH said. “In people without risk factors, current variants generally only trigger mild forms of the disease.”

“However, vulnerable people are at increased risk of developing severe disease, and their immune protection is most likely to decline. Vaccination strengthens protection against a serious course of the disease and its complications for several months.”

Who is considered to be ‘vulnerable’?

For FOPH and the Federal Commission for Vaccinations, people most at risk of developing complications from Covid (and therefore urged to get immunised) are:



- Those over the age of 65



- People who are severely immunocompromised



- Those 16 and over who have chronic illnesses or Down’s syndrome



- Pregnant women, if their doctor recommends immunisation



Vaccines will be free of charge for the above-mentioned groups. Everyone else will be charged.



As previously, Pfizer and Moderna doses will be available, along with Novavax.

And while you are at it, don’t forget the flu

Along with its Covid vaccination campaign, FOPH is also urging at-risk people (the same as those prone to coronavirus complications) to get a flu shot as well.

FOPH's Covid and flu vaccination campaign poster. Photo: FOPH media release

“The flu is not always mild and can cause serious complications,” FOPH pointed out. “Annual vaccination provides good protection against infection and disease. It is recommended for people at high risk of complications.”

In some cases, flu can lead to serious conditions, such as pneumonia, with several hundred people dying from complications every year in Switzerland. Most of them are patients with a weakened immunity system, such as the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases.