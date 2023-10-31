Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Number of burglaries increase; police call for vigilance



In autumn, when the days get shorter and dark earlier, the so-called “dusk burglaries” are on the rise.

Statistics show that nationally, household break-ins and thefts are on the rise for the first time in 10 years.

“We know that the [burglary] figures will be higher this year,” said Pascal Fontaine, head of the Crime Prevention division of Vaud police.

To keep homes safe, police advise to take simple, common-sense measures, such as shutting doors and windows even during short-term absences, and to keep valuables in a safe place.

It may also be wise "to simulate a presence in your home - with a timer that turns the light on at the end of the afternoon. for example, and to notify neighbours of prolonged absences. In the event of suspicious behaviour, call police emergency number, 117, immediately.

Police have security advisors who can also visit homes on request and do a safety analysis. This service is free of charge.

Sharp increase in absenteeism caused by unhappiness at work

Sick leave in Swiss companies has risen by 50 percent in the last decade — the highest hike on record.

“Nearly half of employees who take time off work due to mental health problems, say their condition is caused by conflicts in the workplace,” according to Simon Tellenbach, director of the consulting company, Vermögenszentrum (VZ).

Various studies demonstrate that stress at work, whether perceived or real, is on the rise in Switzerland, he said.

The increasing absenteeism rate is costing Swiss companies a lot of money, along with diminished productivity, Tellenbach pointed out.

That’s because people suffering from mental illnesses are often absent from work for long periods — six to seven months on average.

Not only do employers have to pay these absent employees out of the company’s sickness benefit insurance, but they also may have difficulties replacing the ailing workers, given current labour shortages.



Lucerne’s parliament wants to keep God in their constitution

The preamble to the canton's constitution states that "the people of Lucerne have adopted the constitution as a responsibility to God, to their fellow human beings, and to nature."

However, two left-wing MPs have argued that the mention of God in a public document is no longer appropriate, demanding that the reference be removed and the preamble re-worded to be ‘neutral’ towards all faiths and religious communities.

They argued, further, that the state should represent, and act on behalf of, all people, including those who don’t believe in God.

However, a compromise was reached on Monday: one of the deputies proposed that the preamble be directed at all of the canton’s residents — “those who believe in God, or draw their values from other sources”.

