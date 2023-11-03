Which dog breeds are restricted (or banned) in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Often referred to as listed (or fighting) dog breeds, there are a handful of breeds that are banned in parts of Switzerland. This ban primarily focuses on importing these dogs from other countries or taking them on vacation abroad.

However, as with many things, the rules are not uniform across Switzerland’s 26 cantons, as there is no general agreement as to which breeds are considered aggressive and why.

While some completely prohibit keeping dogs which are on the dangerous dogs list, others permit ownership under strict conditions.

Dangerous dogs list

According to PETA Schweiz, a dangerous dogs list currently exists in 13 of Switzerland’s cantons and half-cantons, with Ticino listing the most and Vaud listing the least number of dog breeds.

Aargau

The canton of Aargau’s Dog Act regulates the keeping of dogs with increased risk potential.

These include the American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, and American Pit Bull Terrier, as well as the Rottweiler.

Also affected are all crossbreeds of these breeds (e.g., American Bully) and all dogs whose appearance suggests that they are descended from a breed type with increased risk potential.

While Aargau has restricted dogs, it has no banned breeds.

Owner requirement

Owners of the dog breeds listed on Aargau’s restricted dog breeds list must be at least 18 years of age and may not have been convicted of offenses that make responsible handling of the dog appear questionable (or in an ongoing criminal investigation for that reason).

Owners must further prove they have taken out sufficient liability insurance (coverage amount of at least one million Swiss francs), as well as demonstrate sufficient cynological expertise.

Anyone who wishes to own a restricted dog breed in Aargau must also have the personal and financial means to guarantee that dogs are kept appropriately and responsibly.

If you do wish to adopt or purchase one of these dogs, you will need to fill out the “Authority to keep a new listed dog” form and pay a one-off processing fee of 150 francs.

Basel-Country

In Basel-Country, the following dog breeds are restricted: Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Dobermann, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro.

All crossbreeds of these breeds (e.g., American Bully) and all dogs that are similar in appearance to these breeds and crossbreeds are also affected.

While Basel-Country has restricted dogs, it has no banned breeds.

Owner requirement

Owners of the dog breeds listed on Basel-Country’s restricted dog breeds list must be at least 18 years of age and may not have been convicted of offenses that make responsible handling of the dog appear questionable (or in an ongoing criminal investigation for that reason).

Owners must further prove they have taken out sufficient liability insurance (coverage amount at least three million Swiss francs) as well as demonstrate sufficient cynological expertise.

Anyone who wishes to own a restricted dog breed in Basel-Country must also have the personal and financial means to guarantee that dogs are kept appropriately and responsibly.

If you do wish to adopt or purchase one of these dogs, you will need to fill out the “Authority to keep a new listed dog” form and pay a one-off processing fee of 250 Swiss francs.

In Basel-Country, those hoping to adopt or purchase a listed dog are not permitted to own any other dogs (listed or not) in the same household.

Basel-City

In Basel-City, certain dog breeds are also classified as potentially dangerous and you will need to obtain a holding permit from the veterinary office in order to keep them.

These are: Rottweiler, Dobermann, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier (including the Miniature Bull Terrier), Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, as well as crosses with these breeds.

Dogs whose external appearance suggests that they come from a potentially dangerous breed must also be approved before purchase.

There are also further restrictions for Cane Corso would-be dog owners. If the dog was born in 2021 or later and it does not have officially FCI-recognised pedigree documents (e.g. SKG or VDH pedigree), they will be considered restricted in Basel-City.

For anyone hoping to adopt or purchase an American Bulldog, a visual inspection must be carried out by a veterinary office using a photo prior to purchase.

In addition, the American Bulldog must be presented to the veterinary office for a check within three working days of purchase. From the age of 9 months onwards, the final visual assessment takes place. Only then will it be decided whether the approval process may be completed.

According to the canton, American and Pocket Bullies require approval because they are always the result of a cross with a breed that requires approval.

However, while Basel-City has restricted dogs, it has no banned breeds.

Owner requirement

Owners of the dog breeds listed on Basel-City’s restricted dog breeds list must be at least 18 years of age and may not have been convicted of offenses that make responsible handling of the dog appear questionable (or in an ongoing criminal investigation for that reason).

Owners must further prove they have taken out sufficient liability insurance (coverage amount at least three million Swiss francs) as well as demonstrate sufficient cynological expertise.

Anyone who wishes to own a restricted dog breed in Basel-City must also have the personal and financial means to guarantee that dogs are kept appropriately and responsibly.

The dog will further need to be microchipped and owners will need to attend puppy play and training courses with their dog.

Fribourg

In Fribourg, owners who would like to adopt or purchase a dog whose breed is on the list of dogs requiring a permit issued by the State Council must submit an application to the office for a permit (the process can cost up to 500 Swiss francs) to keep them.

The restricted breeds are the American Staffordshire Terrier, Boerbull (Boerboel), Bull Terrier, Cane Corso Italiano, Dobermann, Dogo Argentino, Dogo Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Mastiff, Mastín Español, Neapolitan Mastiff, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and the Tosa.

In addition to its restricted dog breeds, Fribourg also has also banned the ownership of Pit Bull-type dogs and dogs resulting from crossbreeding with Pit Bull-type dogs.

Ownership requirement

You will need to have (and prove) a legitimate interest in keeping a listed dog and demonstrate a need that cannot be adequately met by dogs without fighting dog characteristics.

Owners will need to be reliable, meaning “Reliability may be lacking, for example, if you have a previous conviction for certain offenses or have repeatedly engaged in disorderly conduct, are addicted to alcohol or drugs, or are unable to drive an animal due to physical circumstances.”

Owners in Fribourg will also need to ensure their dog does not pose a danger to people or animals and, as such, have adequate knowledge and skills required to keep a listed dog.

You will also need to take out special liability insurance for your dog.

Geneva

While some cantons have restricted dog breeds, Geneva forbids the ownership of the following breeds:

American Staffordshire Terrier, Boerbull , Bullmastiff, Cane Corso Italiano, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Mastiff, Mastin Español, Mastino Napoletano, Pit Bull, Dogo Canario, Rottweiler, Tosa Inu, Dogue de Bordeaux, and Thai Ridgeback.

People domiciled abroad wishing to settle in the canton of Geneva must send a request to the Consumer Affairs and Veterinary Affairs Department (SCAV) in order to obtain an exemption, which is only granted under certain conditions.

Glarus

In Glarus, too, keeping a dog on the canton’s restricted list requires a permit. The following dog breeds are restricted in the canton:

American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Dobermann Pinscher, Hovawart, Dogo Argentino, Cane Corso, Rhodesian Ridgeback, German Shepherd, Belgian Shepherd, and any dogs mixed with these breeds.

Ownership

Owners of restricted dog breeds in Glarus must meet the following requirements:

Obtaining proof of knowledge and skills regarding keeping dogs and dealing with them within one year of acquiring the dog; Passing a recognised test on obedience and behaviour.

Further information can be found here.

Schaffhausen

According to the Dog Ordinance in Schaffhausen, dogs of the following breed types (not breeds), regardless of whether they have breeding papers or are mixtures thereof, are considered dogs with an increased risk potential:

American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull, Cane Corso, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Mastiff, Mastín Español, Mastino Napoletano, Presa Canario (Dogo Canario), Rottweiler, and Tosa.

Their mixed breeds are also considered dogs with increased risk potential.

This also means that for newer breeds, due to the mating of dogs of the above-mentioned breed type, these dogs are classified as requiring approval.

For example, these are (not exhaustive): American Bully, Miniature Bull Terrier, etc.

Ownership

Dog owners in Schaffhausen may only adopt or purchase a listed dog once they have received approval from the Cantonal Veterinary Office of Schaffhausen. The permit must therefore be applied for and granted before purchasing the dog.

When applying to own a listed dog, you will need to provide proof that you already have sufficient cynological expertise. You must have previously acquired this knowledge by keeping other dogs that do not require a permit.

“This means that you have already owned a dog for a long time, trained it well and kept it in society without any special incidents. Ideally, you can prove this through courses, exams, participation in training, etc.,” the canton writes.

Solothurn

In Solothurn, these FCI-recognised purebred dogs (which come with pedigree documents) are restricted:

Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Dobermann, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro.

Any dogs mixed with these breeds (as well as the American Bully) are banned in the canton of Solothurn.

Ownership

You can find further information on the application process and requirements here.

Ticino

Ticino restricts the following dog breeds:

American Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Miniature Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, German Great Dane, American Bulldog, Bullmastiff, Cane Corso, Anatolian Sheepdog, Central Asian Sheepdog, Ciarplanina Sheepdog, Caucasian Sheepdog, Dogo Argentino, Dogue de Bordeaux, Fila Brasileiro, Mastiff, Tibetan Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Rottweiler, Tosa Inu, German Shepherd, Belgian Shepherds (Groenendael, Laekenois, Mailinois, Tervueren), Dutch Shepherd, Czechoslovakian Wolfdog, Beauce Shepherd, Komondor, Kuvasz, Tatra Shepherd, Southern Russian Shepherd, and Dobermann.

Ownership

If you wish to keep a listed dog, you will need to apply to your municipality with your criminal record and pay a processing fee of 250 Swiss francs.

Further information can be found here.

Thurgau

Thurgau restricts the following breeds: American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dobermann, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Mastiff, Mastín Español, Neapolitan Mastiff, Presa Canario (Dogo Canario), Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tosa, Pit Bull-type dogs as well as crosses with these listed dog breeds and any dogs whose external appearance suggests that they are descended from a potentially dangerous breed (such as American Bully, Boerboel, etc.).

Ownership

In addition to the regular requirements (criminal record, dog ownership experience), owners in Thurgau will need to pay a 500-Swiss franc processing fee for applications.

Valais

The canton of Valais prohibits the ownership of these 12 dog breeds (crosses included): American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Dobermann, Argentinian Mastiff, Fila Brazil, Tosa, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, and the Spanish Mastiff.

Vaud

Though the canton of Vaud abolished mandatory dog training classes, for the following restricted breeds, dog owners will still have to attend courses:

Rottweiler, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier as well as dogs of which one of the parents is part of one of these breeds.

Ownership

Owners in Vaud will need to be over 18 years of age, commit to dog training classes and possess a permit to own the dog.

Zurich

Ownership of the following dog breeds is prohibited in the canton of Zurich: American Bull Terrier, American Bully, American Bully XXL, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Pocket Bully, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bandog, Basicdog, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Swiss Blue Bully and Swiss Champagner Bully.

Which cantons do not have restrictions on certain dog breeds?

In cantons of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Bern, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, St. Gallen, Uri and Zug, there are no restrictions on keeping “potentially dangerous” dogs.

Can I visit a canton where my dog is restricted or banned?

In most cantons, you will be able to visit with your listed dog in tow provided your dog is always kept on a lead and wears an appropriate muzzle. Some cantons will allow temporary stays of up to 90 days, while others will only allow a maximum of 30 days.

What if I wish to move to a canton where my dog is listed or restricted?

According to the canton of Aargau, if you have a listed dog and are moving from another canton to a new one, you should contact the veterinary service for further information as rules will differ.

Can another person walk my listed dog?

No. If a third person would like to take a listed dog out, an application for permission to care for a listed dog must be submitted to the veterinary office in advance.

For further questions on listed dogs, you may refer to the canton of Thurgau’s questionnaire (in German) on the subject.