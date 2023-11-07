Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Forty percent of Switzerland’s population has a migration background

The proportion of the permanent population aged 15 or over with a foreign background has reached 40 percent for the first time — nearly 3 million people.

This is the finding of a new study released by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday.

Among this group, nearly 80 percent (2,342 million people) were born abroad and belong to the first generation. The remaining 20 percent (609,000 people) were born in Switzerland to foreign parents, and are therefore the second generation.

READ ALSO: Why are more foreigners coming to Switzerland than previously?

The government mulls vaccinating schoolchildren against flu

Normally, flu shots are recommended for people over the age of 65 or those with chronic health conditions.

However, health authorities are now considering immunising school-age youngsters as well to protect people at risk.

“Widespread vaccination of schoolchildren would reduce deaths among people aged 65 and over,” said Christoph Berger, president of the Federal Vaccination Commission.

Studies conducted in the United Kingdom and Japan show that vaccinating young people against the flu protects people at risk, and is also beneficial for the youngsters.

However, this measure would remain voluntary, health officials say.

Advertisement

Swiss job market slows down a bit but remains strong



The Swiss job market continues to grow, but there are signs of a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which is suffering from the economic downturn in Europe.

This is the finding of a quarterly report on Monday by the Center for Economic Studies (KOF).

The study, which is based on a survey of 4,500 companies, also notes that there are more firms planning to increase their workforce over the next three months than those considering job cuts.

However, employment prospects vary by sectors.

In the industry, most companies plan to reduce the number of employees over the next three months. The outlook, however, has "somewhat improved” since the last survey was released in April.

While there’s a slight decline in in wholesale and retail trade, transport, healthcare, construction, and financial services “remain dynamic,” according to KOF.

Advertisement

The Swiss no longer have the time or desire to go shopping



This may be a strictly first-world problem, but it seems people in Switzerland have no longer any interest in shopping.

After work and on weekends, they prefer to spend time with family and friends, according to a new study by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI).

Nearly half of those surveyed said they find shopping boring, or long and complicated, and no longer find pleasure in it, while 58 percent cited budgetary constraints.

And almost a fifth of those surveyed said they want to further reduce their shopping time over the next 12 months.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





