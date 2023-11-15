Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

German rail workers’ strike to affect Switzerland

Germany's train drivers union, GDL, said its members will go on a 20-hour strike from 10 pm today until 6 pm on Thursday.

This industrial action will also disrupt the cross-border trains that circulate between Switzerland and Germany, so Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) recommend starting your journey early in the day to ensure that you are at your destination before the strike begins.

Passengers who already purchased tickets to travel to or from Germany during the strike hours can postpone the trip free of charge.

Risk of flooding in Geneva: authorities call for caution

Heavy rains of the past days have caused the level of the Arve river to rise to dangerous levels.

Traffic will be disrupted in the city today, as five of the eight bridges spanning the Arve are closed, not only to cars but to pedestrians and public transports as well.

The situation is expected to worsen in the short term, with higher temperatures accelerating the melting of snow between 1,500 and 2,500 metres and, consequently, increasing flows in the rivers.

As a result, “exceptional flows from the Arve” are expected, municipal authorities warned, calling on the population to “exercise extreme caution.”

French president visits Switzerland today

President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will come to Switzerland for a two-day state visit today.

Aside from discussing with Swiss president Alain Berset the planned resumption of talks between Switzerland and the EU, Macron will also attend a debate on Europe’s future at the University of Lausanne, and visit the European laboratory for nuclear research and particle physics (CERN) in Geneva.

Switzerland adopts a long-term Covid management strategy



Even though the coronavirus no longer threatens public health as it had during the pandemic, new waves of infections overloading the health system cannot be ruled out.

That is why the government is launching the COVID-19 + Endemic Strategy, the Federal Department of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Tuesday.

The planned strategy is structured around three fields of action: surveillance (in particular by analysing wastewater for the virus); vaccination; and infection control, especially among the vulnerable population, FOPH said.



