What are the new flight routes to and from Switzerland in 2024?

Let’s first look at Switzerland’s airlines.

The flagship carrier, SWISS, will expand its destinations on both long and short-haul routes.

Notably, it will fly non-stop to two new North American cities.

Starting on March 28th, 2024, the airline will fly daily from its main hub in Zurich to the US capital, Washington DC.

SWISS already flies directly to New York (from Zurich and Geneva), as well as from Zurich to Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The westbound service will depart from Zurich at 13:00 and arrive in Washington at 16:20 (both times local), while the eastbound service will leave the US capital at 20:45 and arrive in Zurich at 10:50 the following day.

These times may change with the introduction of the daylight savings time in Switzerland on March 31st.

Another new North American destination is the Canadian city of Toronto, where SWISS will start flying from May 10th, 2024.

These flights will leave Zurich at 09:55 and arrive in Toronto at 13:00 (both times local). The return flight will leave Toronto at 16:35 and arrive in Zurich at 06:30 the next morning.

Short-haul flights

SWISS will also fly to new European destinations.

One of them will be the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, with six- weekly flights from Zurich starting on January 22nd, 2024.

SWISS will also expand its European network with three weekly flights to Kosice in Slovakia and the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Edelweiss Air

Edelweiss, which is partly owned by SWISS airline, will also add the number and frequency of direct air connections from its base in Zurich to the two Canadian destinations of Vancouver and Calgary.

Vancouver will be served on an extended basis from May to October 2024, and daily during the height of summer. Calgary-bound flights will increase from two to three weekly from May to September.

In all, Edelweiss will expand the frequency of flights to 23 inter-continental destinations during the 2024 summer timetable.

They include, in addition to established locations, the capital of Oman, Muscat; Phuket in Thailand; Cape Town in South Africa; as well as Colombian cities of Bogotá and Cartagena.

All the flights leave from Zurich, but if you would like to fly out on Edelweiss from Geneva or Basel's EuroAirport, you can book these flights on the SWISS website.

Other airlines

Since Monday, October 2nd until April 30th, 2024, Air Mauritius is operating non-stop twice weekly flights from Geneva to Port Louis, the capital city of the island nation scenically located on the Indian ocean.

On short routes, EasyJet will operate the following flights from Geneva:

The new twice-weekly route to Rabat in Morocco was launched on October 31st

Also two times a week, the airline will fly to London Stansted and London London Southend from December 16th.

From November 7th, EasyJet flies twice weekly toFunchal on the island of Madeira and to Lanzarote (Canary islands).

Will airfares be still expensive in 2024?

According to industry forecasts, yes.

While the hike will not be as drastic as in the previous two years, expect tickets to be 2.2 percent more expensive on average in 2024.

