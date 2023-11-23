Which jobs in Switzerland offer the highest wages right now?

Advertisement

While unions say that many employees in Switzerland are underpaid, and that inflation is eating up part of their wages, in some professions salaries are well above Switzerland’s median annual income of 80,000 francs.

This is what emerges from a recent study released by a Zurich-based personnel consultancy Robert Half.

Sectors where wages are highest

In some industries impacted by shortage of skilled workers, salaries are correspondingly high.

This is what has been happening in the areas of finance, accounting, human resources (HR), and information technology (IT).

In many cases, qualified employees in these sectors can earn upwards of 100,000 francs per year, according to the study.

For example, these wages are common for entry level and in junior positions:

Helpdesk: 110,000 francs



Business analyst: 102,000 francs



HR manager: 103,250 francs



System engineer: 100,500 francs



Data scientist: 100,000 francs



Software developer: 101,500 francs



Credit & Risk Manager: 127,000 francs

These are indeed impressive wages for entry-level positions.

But that’s not all: it gets better.

If you have above-average qualifications (which are defined differently depending on the job), as well as long professional experience in the field, you can expect to earn these six-figure salaries:



Accounting manager: 153,000 francs



Compliance manager: 168,000 francs



Payroll accountant: 132,500 francs



Personal/management assistant: 115,250 francs



HR Business Partner: 142,750 francs



HR specialist: 122,500 francs



Controller: 152,750 francs

Why are salaries in these fields so much higher than the median wage?

These wages reflect the current state of Switzerland's labour market (that is, the scarcity of suitable employees), as well as evolving needs of individual sectors.

In IT, for instance, “the pressure on HR managers [to fill vacancies] is immense. There are many open positions, with few available staff,” said Renata von Gottberg, director at Robert Half.

Also, the importance of IT, and various specialisations therein, will continue to increase in the coming years.

“The entire area of IT security plays a central role, especially now that the first new technologies in the areas of automation or artificial intelligence are finding their way into companies,” von Gottberg said.



Given this context, companies are willing to pay a lot to employees able to meet the constantly evolving and complex requirements in these fields.

