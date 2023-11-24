What are the Christmas deadlines in Switzerland for posting letters and parcels?

Advertisement

Swiss Post - often hailed as the world’s best – has now announced the latest posting times for your letters and parcels so that they reach their destination in time for Christmas.

Deadlines within Switzerland

As you might expect, those who are only sending letters or parcels within Switzerland will face the least time pressure when it comes to deadlines.

Those choosing to send parcels via the Swiss Post’s Swiss-Express “Moon” option, which aims to deliver your letters, parcels, and bulky goods by 9 am the next working day (including Saturdays), should head to a post office by December 22nd.

For parcels sent on the last day – December 22nd – the delivery/arrival time has been extended from by 9 am on December 23rd to anywhere between 9am until 12pm on December 23rd to relieve the burden on the Swiss Post.

The post office will accept your parcel until the designated cut-off time in the evening, however, it is best to check with your local branch when that is here to ensure you don’t miss out on a timely delivery.

Parcels sent via Swiss-Express “Moon” can be up to 100cm × 60cm × 60cm in size. For parcels up to 2kg you will need to pay 18 francs per delivery, while parcels weighing up to 10kg cost 22 francs, and those weighing up to 30kg will set you back 29 francs.

Bulky goods sent via Swiss-Express “Moon” of up to 10/30kg cost 37 francs. You can find more information on sending bulky goods here.

Advertisement

READ MORE: The rules around returning Christmas gifts in Switzerland

Anyone planning to send off their letters or parcels via A Mail PostPac Priority will need to do so by December 22nd for letters – or for example Christmas cards – and by December 21st for parcels.

If you’re trying to save a franc or two on shipping, you may opt for B Mail PostPac Economy instead, in which case you will need to head to your local branch by December 19th (letters) or December 20th (parcels) to ensure your mail arrives before Christmas Day.

Sending mail within Europe

While some foreigners are fortunate enough to travel home for the holidays, others will be relying on the Swiss Post to get cards and gifts to their loved ones in time for Christmas.

Advertisement

Those planning to send documents and small goods within Europe will need to make sure they head to their local post office by December 12th – nearly two weeks before Christmas.

If you have urgent documents or goods to send, you will need to do so by December 15th (documents) and December 14th (goods). However, note that transport times only apply to conurbations and business centres. Exact transport times per country can be found here.

Meanwhile, parcels sent via Swiss Post GLS will also need to be packaged and shipped off two weeks prior to Christmas Day, by Monday, December 11th. You can find the exact transport times per country here.

You will also need to be extra early if you’re sending a parcel via Parcels PRIORITY and do so by December 5th.

Those hoping to save some money on their Christmas send-offs (Parcels ECONOMY) will need to be at the post office in just four days’ time, by November 28th.

READ MORE: The Swiss Christmas markets opening in November

Mail to other countries

If your gifts or well-wishes are going further afield, you’ll really need to keep an eye on your calendar.

Any documents and small goods will need to be sent by December 5th at the very latest to ensure your mail arrives in time for Christmas.

Urgent letters and documents will also need to be sent early – just under two weeks before Christmas – by December 13th and 12th, respectively.

Anything sent via Parcels PRIORITY or Parcels ECONOMY will need to make it to a Swiss Post branch by December 28th (priority) and December 21st (economy).

You can calculate shipping prices here.

Amended Christmas opening hours

In addition to advising its customers on the latest Christmas shipping days, Swiss Post will also be revealing its detailed opening hours over the festive period for every branch from the beginning of December.

You will be able to view your local branch opening times here.