Hundreds of drivers in Switzerland hit with erroneous speeding fines

Advertisement

Thanks to a software error, four new speed cameras were racking up so many infractions that the police themselves suspected something was amiss.

"In total, 9,604 erroneous measurements were recorded between September 12th, 2023 and October 19th, 2023. All those concerned will receive a letter in the coming days and around 6,000 paid fines will be refunded," Bern police said on their website.

Traffic cops noticed an above-average number of speed violations in the four locations, where cameras were using a particular 2.2 metre configuration, while "more and more of those people affected came forward" with concerns.

Advertisement

The police asked the Federal Institute of Metrology to carry out checks, and it duly found that measured speeds were too high.

"These four devices are the only ones used in Switzerland with this... configuration and, therefore, the only ones affected by this error," police said.