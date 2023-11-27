REVEALED: The big changes for train travel in Switzerland in 2024

Advertisement

The new timetable will not come into force until December 10th, but the national rail company has already published its 2024 schedule on Monday.

“New direct connections to Swiss tourist regions such as Valais, Graubünden and Bernese Oberland" are planned, along with some new or expanded international routes, the SBB said.

These are some of the changes you can expect:

Geneva - Annemasse (France)

This line is used mostly by cross-border employees who commute to work from the French communities to Geneva and Vaud.

From December 10th, RegioExpress trains (line RE 33) will make additional stops between Geneva and Annemasse.

In the Annemasse–Geneva direction: Chêne-Bourg, Genève-Champel, and Lancy-Bachet.

In the Geneva–Annemasse direction: Geneva-Champel.

Geneva Airport

Two morning trains linking Biel /Bienne to Geneva Airport will be put into service on December 23rd and 24th. This route serves the following cities:



Biel (departure: 02:40)

Neuchâtel (03:02)

Yverdon-les-Bains (03:25)

Morges (03:47)

Nyon (04:04)

Geneva City (04:18)

Geneva-Airport (arrival: 4:24 a.m.).

These early trains will allow passengers from the cities mentioned to take the first wave of flights offered from Geneva Airport, SBB said.

Brig - Berne and Brig - Basel

Commuters will be able to go directly to Bern (arrival at 6:24 am) and Basel (arrival at 7:32 am) from Tuesday to Sunday by taking the IC6 in Brig (departure at 5:16 am).

The last IC6 of the evening will run from Basel (departure at 10:28 pm) to Brig (arrival at 12:41 am) via Bern (departure at 11:37 pm.), an hour later than before.

In order to connect to these new IC6s in the morning and evening, a RegionAlps connection is set up earlier between Martigny (04:07) and Brig (05:13).

In the evening, a train will run from Brig (00:27) to Martigny (01:38) and will stop at all stations with a connection at Visp (00:36) to Martigny.

Geneva - Chur

Two new direct trains linking Geneva to the capital of Graubünden via Zurich will be put into service. Four direct trains will run in each direction during the weekends.

Gotthard Tunnel

The situation will improve in Gotthard tunnel, where traffic had been disrupted since August, following the derailment of a freight train.

From December 10th, SBB plans to operate 31 passenger trains via the Gotthard Base Tunnel on weekends, with journey times identical to those before the derailment.

International connections

Bern - Paris

From December 10th 2023 to July 7th 2024, on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, two RegioExpress (RE9) services will be extended to and from Bern, providing an alternative for travel between Bern and Paris: departure from Bern at 6:23 am, from Neuchâtel at 7:06 am, and arrival in Frasne at 8:06 am. A connection is provided with the TGV for arrival in Paris at 11:08 am.

In the opposite direction, a connection is provided between the TGV from Paris (departure at 17:56) and the RegioExpress service from Frasne (departure at 20:53) to Neuchâtel (arrival at 21:53) and Bern (arrival at 22:30).

Geneva - Marseille

From June 29th until August 18th, 2024, TGV Lyria will operate a daily round trip train between Geneva and Marseille, with stops in Lyon, Avignon, and Aix-en-Provence.

Zurich - Munich

Since travel to the Bavarian capital has been very popular with Swiss commuters, an additional train will connect Zurich to Munich, and vice versa, daily from December 10th.

Commuters will benefit from a train service every two hours between the two cities.

You can see more domestic and international connections for 2024 here.



