Switzerland sees jump in number of job openings

Qualified employees are urgently needed in several sectors, mainly healthcare, IT, and engineering.

This is a finding of a new survey carried out by Adecco recruitment agency together with the Swiss Labour Market Monitor from the University of Zurich.

Why is the country still in throes of labour shortages?

On the one hand, given the very low unemployment rate (2 percent in October), the number of job seekers has decreased significantly.

On the other hand, however, this means that "the number of vacant positions increased by 7 percent compared to the previous year,” the study revealed.

Which geographical areas are most affected?

The shortage doesn't impact all areas of Switzerland the same way, however: it is more marked in German-speaking than in French-language regions.



The former has experienced a bigger drop in the number of people looking for work, while the number of vacant positions has increased.

Most job openings are currently in the Northwest, where 2.8 percent of jobs are vacant, followed by Zurich and central Switzerland (2.6 percent).

The study also reported that if the gap persists, the shortage of employees in certain industries could “turn into a general labour shortage," even in sectors that currently have "an oversupply of qualified personnel."

Earlier economic forecasts also showed that even with a moderate immigration of 50,000 skilled professionals per year, up to 400,000 positions could remain vacant in Switzerland by 2030.

