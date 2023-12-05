Can a non-EU / EFTA citizen live permanently in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Unlike their counterparts from the European Union and EFTA states (Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), who have an almost limitless access to Switzerland’s labour market and residency in general, people from third countries face more restrictions in this regard.

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), in order to even aspire to work in Switzerland, third-country nationals must be highly qualified — that is, be a manager, specialist or another skilled professional. "This means, essentially, that you should have a degree from a university or an institution of higher education, as well as a number of years of professional work experience."

Also, "your future employer must prove that there is no suitable person to fill the job vacancy from Switzerland or from an EU/EFTA state."

Only then can you be eligible for a limited number of work permits — 12,000 in all — set aside for third-country nationals, including UK citizens.

If your permit is not renewed on yearly basis, you will have to leave the country.

Is there a way you can legally remain in the country permanently?

In fact, there are several. Whether you fulfil all the conditions to qualify for any of them is another matter.

For instance:

Your employment is so valuable to your company, and Switzerland’s economy in general, that your permit is renewed each year.

This is often the case with international companies — they routinely employ specialists from abroad (including from third countries), and they are able, after meeting the SEM criteria mentioned above, to extend their employees’ permits from one year to another.

If you manage to extend your stay in Switzerland this way for 10 years, you will be eligible for a C permit which, in turn, will enable you to remain in the country indefinitely (unless you are American or Canadian, in which case you can apply for a C permit after five years of continuous residence).

You are married to a Swiss or an EU / EFTA national

If you married a Swiss, you will be allowed to live with your spouse in Switzerland (first with a B permit and after five years with a C), and will be able to apply for Swiss citizenship (through simplified naturalisation).

If your spouse is a EU or EFTA citizen, you can stay in Switzerland for as long as your husband / wife lives here.

However, if you get divorced, you may, under certain circumstances, lose your residency rights.

You are (very) wealthy

The Swiss are very pragmatic people.

The little known Article 30 of the Federal Aliens Act enables foreigners from outside Europe to move to Switzerland — but only if they are sufficiently wealthy, which means they can prove that they have financial means to live in Switzerland without having to work or resort to welfare benefits.

Based on this law, cantons can issue B permits to these people, if local authorities deem that there is a “significant fiscal interest” in such a move.

What exactly does “significant fiscal interest mean?”

This term is defined by each canton.

For instance, the lowest annual tax rate for a non-EU foreigner is 287,882 francs in Valais, 312,522 francs in Geneva, and 415,000 Vaud.

Given the strict criteria, very few foreigners from outside the EU / EFTA actually move to Switzerland under this legislation.

In 2021, the last year for which statistics are available a total of 352 foreigners with this special permit lived in Switzerland. They came mostly from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Brazil.

