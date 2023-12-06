Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Zurich train station voted Europe’s best

The new European Railway Station Index 2023 ranks Zurich’s Hauptbahnhof as the most functional and pleasant station for travelers and visitors alike.

The ranking is based on punctuality, shopping and restaurants, internet availability, and access for people with reduced mobility.

Another Swiss train station, Bern, shares the third place with Berlin’s Central Station.

Vaud’s standard of living for middle class has remained stable

Nearly half of the population (49 percent) in the largest French-speaking canton has remained financially stable since 2012 as part of the middle-class, an analysis released by Vaud authorities on Tuesday indicates.

For statistical purposes, Vaud’s middle class is split into two groups: the lower and upper.

About 24 percent of the population falls in the former, and 25 percent into the latter class.

The lower middle class is defined as a single person earning between 3,400 and 4,800 francs a month, and the upper one earns between 4,800 and 7,200 francs monthly.

In Vaud, the low standard of living is below 3,400 francs and the high standard of living exceeds 7,200 francs a month.

Swiss students are good at maths and science

Compared to other countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Swiss students excel in the fields of maths and science. They also have a good reading level.

This is the finding of a new ranking by the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), comprising 87 countries, including 37 OECD member states.

Overall, Swiss students rank in the eighth place for their knowledge of mathematics and science.

They received 508 points — a higher score than the OECD average of 472 points.

Alpine season listed as an ‘intangible cultural heritage’ by UN organisation

On Tuesday, UNESCO inscribed Alpine pasture season on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of living traditions and cultural festivities.

A tradition in Swiss mountain areas since the Middle Ages, the alpine season involves bringing livestock to high-altitude summer pastures, as well as practices ranging “from cheese production methods to know-how linked to pasture management, from the artisanal manufacture of utensils to different traditional songs."

"The alpine season brings together a whole repertoire of customs and know-how. and rituals which make it a very living heritage."

Other Swiss traditions which had been included on the UNESCO’s list in the past include the Basel Fasnacht, watchmaking, and dry-stone construction, among others.

The government also issues its own “List of living traditions in Switzerland" :

