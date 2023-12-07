KPMG looks into merger of Swiss and UK operations
Accountancy giant KPMG on Thursday said it was looking into a merger of its UK and Swiss divisions to grow profits.
"We have started conversations with our Swiss firm to explore how working more closely together would bring greater benefits to our clients, people and partners," chief executive of KPMG UK, Jon Holt, said in a statement.
"Together, we would grow faster, be more profitable and do so in a sustainable way."
The UK unit employs about 17,000 staff and the Swiss arm more than 2,600.
KPMG rival EY recently failed in a bid to split its audit and consulting units, causing its boss Carmine Di Sibio to retire a year early.
EY last month said Janet Truncale would take over as chief executive from July, becoming the first woman to head the group.
Comments
See Also
"We have started conversations with our Swiss firm to explore how working more closely together would bring greater benefits to our clients, people and partners," chief executive of KPMG UK, Jon Holt, said in a statement.
"Together, we would grow faster, be more profitable and do so in a sustainable way."
The UK unit employs about 17,000 staff and the Swiss arm more than 2,600.
KPMG rival EY recently failed in a bid to split its audit and consulting units, causing its boss Carmine Di Sibio to retire a year early.
EY last month said Janet Truncale would take over as chief executive from July, becoming the first woman to head the group.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.