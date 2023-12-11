Swiss police hunt 'dangerous' gunman after 2 killed

Advertisement

A massive police operation was underway to find the 36-year-old man behind the mass shooting, a rare event in the wealthy Alpine nations.

Police said a man, whom they identified as Robin Sébastien, 37, fired shots at people in two distinct locations in the picturesque town in the Alpine Valais region shortly before 8 am local time.

"Two people were killed and another was injured," regional police said in a statement, adding that the man's motives for carrying out the shootings remained unknown, but that initial investigations suggest he knew his victims.

They also released a photo of the wanted man (see below).

Photo: Valais police

Numerous heavily-armed police were patrolling the highway into Sion, and were scouring the town for man, who they described as "dangerous".

"We are actively hunting the presumed perpetrator," police said, warning that "under no circumstances should (members of the public) try to stop him or approach him".

Anyone who can provide information on the alleged shooter is asked to contact the Valais Cantonal Police Engagement Center on 027 326 56 56.

The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched a murder investigation, it added.

According to initial testimonies reported by Swiss media, the gunman had held a longstanding dispute with his boss at the painting company where he used to work.