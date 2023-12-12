What did the Swiss need to find out more on in 2023?

Advertisement

Nowhere is this information more available than from Google, arguably the most ‘prolific’ search engine on earth — and maybe even the entire universe too!

As it does each year, the company has just published its list of most ‘googled’ terms for every counrty, including Switzerland.

So — ta da! — here are the five most-often searched terms in Switzerland in 2023.

At the top of the ‘hit’ parade is…

Chat GPT

“Few topics have received as much attention this year as AI chatbots,” Google wrote in a statement.

That’s because GPT is revolutionising the way we interact with technology, and Switzerland’s population, though sometimes slow to adapt to changes, doesn’t want to be left behind.

Credit Suisse shares

The collapse, and the subsequent takeover of Switzerland’s second-largest bank by its rival, UBS, made news worldwide, and it was a hot-button topic in Switzerland as well.

Though not exactly strangers to banking scandals, the Swiss — and especially those who held accounts or investments in Credit Suisse — were naturally concerned about the fate of their assets, and the Google searches reflect that.

War between Israel and Gaza

That search term needs no explanation — the recent conflict between the two longtime enemies re-ignited the interest of people in Switzerland (and elsewhere) about what is going on in the Middle-East hotspot.

Rammstein

Ahead of the concert the German hard-rock group was scheduled to give in Bern in June, various Swiss groups attempted to have the performance cancelled amid accusations of abuse of power and sexual assault brought against Rammstein’s lead singer.

The concert took place anyway, but the controversy sent many people to their computers to look up what the debate was all about.

Earthquake in Turkey

A massive earthquake struck Turkey (and neighbouring Syria) in February, causing widespread destruction and killing tens of thousands of people.

In its aftermath, Switzerland allowed a limited number of refugees from the affected regions to come to Switzerland on temporary, short-term basis.

You can see here what else people in Switzerland ‘googled’ in 2023.

And if you are wondering what other trends emerged during the year, especially the ones that reflected social interests of the population, this article will provide the answers:

