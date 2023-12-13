Geneva airport temporarily closed after private jet overshoots runway

Advertisement

Airport sources said no injuries had been reported, but personnel were "in the process of responding."

Traffic was set to be halted for more than two hours to around 9:00 pm, a spokesman told the 20 Minutes news site after the jet missed the main runway on landing and flew onto an adjacent grass verge.

An unspecified number of planes were re-routed to other airports, with traffic temporarily suspended at what is Switzerland's second-busiest airport after Zurich and notably a hub for low-cost operator Easy Jet.