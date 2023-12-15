Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

New study confirms Swiss prices highest in Europe

A comparison study published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday confirms that Switzerland remains Europe’s most expensive country.

Concretely, the study compared Switzerland's purchasing power parity (PPP) at gross domestic product level with European nations.

The 27 states of the European Union were given the PPP index of 100, with Switzerland’s being 157.4.

Iceland in close second place (156.7), followed by Norway (134.3).

This OFS chart shows how much higher prices are in Switzerland than elsewhere in Europe.

Needy retirees could see higher pensions

Once they retire, a number of people have a significantly lower income, which may not be sufficient to make the ends meet.

On Thursday, The National Council has accepted a motion to offer additional money to neediest pensioners, so as to enable them to cover their vital needs.

The Federal Council pointed out, however, that when the pension and other post-retirement income are not sufficient to live on, retirees are already entitled to financial aid.

The issue will now be debated by the Council of States.

Hundreds of Swiss train stations not adapted to handle passengers with disabilities

Of the 1,800 stations and train stops in Switzerland, 500 will not be adapted to the needs of people with disabilities by the end of the year, as required by law, according to a report published Thursday by the Federal Office of Transport (FOT).

In accordance with the Disability Equality Act which came into force in January 2004, all train stops and stations must be made accessible to all passengers, including those with reduced mobility or other handicaps, by the end of this year.

However, FOT notes that, despite its "repeated interventions," the country's railway companies — namely, the SBB and a number of regional railways —are behind schedule in terms of compliance.

Weather : We might have a white Christmas this year, after all

“The chances of a white Christmas on the plains currently seem greater than in previous years at the same time,” according to MeteoNews weather service.

This is a more optimistic forecast than the more guarded one MeteoNews issued earlier this month:

