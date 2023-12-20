Weather forecast: What will Christmas be like in Switzerland?

Advertisement

From Thursday, expect mostly stormy weather.

Strong hurricane gusts with speeds of between 140 and 170 km/h will sweep across the Alps until Saturday.

“This storm event will last for about three days,” according to Roger Perret, a meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Even in the lowlands, gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected.

But that’s not all.

There will also be heavy rain in the coming days, especially in the foothills of the Alps.

“There is a risk of up to 150 litres of precipitation per square metre along the northern Alps by Saturday," Perret said, though he added that “this cannot yet be predicted accurately.”

The large amounts of precipitation will swell water levels and in the mountains, increasing a risk of flooding in parts of Switzerland in the coming days.

“Landslides are also possible in isolated cases,” according to Perret.

Advertisement

Yes, but what about Christmas?

Unfortunately for those who were hoping for white Christmas on the plains, it will too warm and mild for snow.

There is a ray of good news nevertheless: grey skies will give way to sun.

But instead of frosty air, expect unseasonably mild temperatures: between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius.