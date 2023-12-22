Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swiss wages will rise in line with inflation in 2024

This year, inflation eroded at least part of salary increases, seriously impacting the purchasing power of many employees.

However, the wage situation looks more promising for 2024, according to Travail Suisse trade union.

Wage negotiations between unions and employers concluded through collective agreements ensure that in 2024 salary increases will be sufficient to compensate for inflation, Travail Suisse said.

READ ALSO: How wages in Switzerland are being eaten up by inflation

Geneva will increase health insurance subsidies in 2024

Geneva authorities announced on Thursday they would be increasing the amount of financial aid granted to needy families, so they can pay for health insurance premiums.

The increase will be 10 or 20 francs for adults, depending on their determining income, 5 francs for people aged 18 to 25, and 10 francs for children.

Geneva residents will be hit by a 9.1-percent increase in health insurance premiums — higher than the national average of 8.7 percent.

Advertisement

Skiers urged not to saturate emergency rooms in case of accidents

Authorities in the canton Valais, where most Swiss ski resorts are located, are asking skiers who may suffer injuries on the slopes to abstain from immediately rushing to hospitals in the event of a non-life-threatening emergency.

Instead, the canton advises injured tourists to first call the Medi24 service at number 0900 144 033 where a healthcare professional will assess their situation and advise accordingly what medical care should be sought.

READ ALSO: Should I take out insurance before I go skiing in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Ahead this weekend:

Expect delays on the roads

In most cantons, today is the last day of school, which means that starting tomorrow many families will hit the road and drive to the mountains.

Keep in mind that traffic will be heavier than usual on many of Switzerland’s roads, and the government has published advice on how to avoid bottlenecks.

READ ALSO: How to avoid the jams on Swiss roads this Christmas

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



