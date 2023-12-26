Will Swiss MPs no longer be allowed to have dual nationality?

Advertisement

Switzerland allows dual nationality — for residents and politicians alike.

However, some in the parliament have been trying to outlaw bi-nationality in their ranks.

The effort to ban a second nationality for elected officials is not new: it is dating back to 2017, when the first move in that direction was made, albeit unsuccessfully.



Then, in 2020, MP Andreas Glarner filed another motion to make dual citizens ineligible to run for either the National Council or the Council of States — the two chambers that form the parliament.

The reason for this move, according to Glarner, was because these legislators “don’t represent Switzerland’s best interests.”

READ ALSO: Swiss politician's call to ban dual citizens from becoming MPs sparks anger

‘Unfailing loyalty’

That proposal, again, got nowhere but it is now re-emerging, with yet another deputy, Mike Egger, raising this issue again.

His claim: “It cannot be ruled out that members of the Federal Assembly who are also foreign nationals could find themselves in conflicts of interest, to the detriment of Switzerland.”



“We must be sure that voters can count on the unfailing loyalty of the members of the National Council and the Council of States towards the Swiss state," he added.

Egger is therefore calling for dual-national MPs to “be obliged to renounce their second citizenship.”



He had filed a parliamentary motion to this effect last week.

Advertisement

A wave of criticism



As was the case when this issue had been debated in 2017 and 2020 (see above), this time too the proposal sparked criticism from other MPs — especially those who are dual nationals themselves.

“I certainly don’t have any loyalty issues, nor have I ever been confronted by conflict of interests problems” said Andri Silberschmidt, who has a Swiss and German passports.

“We must judge politicians by their actions, rather than by their ancestors,” he pointed out.



Another bi-national deputy, Alfred Heer, concurs.



“I certainly have no problem with my loyalty,” he said. “But ultimately it is up to my constituents to decide whether I am doing my job correctly.”

It remains to be seen whether the move to ban dual nationality in the parliament gains momentum in 2024.



READ ALSO: Why dual citizens in Switzerland are often seen as not 'Swiss' enough





