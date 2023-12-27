How charitable is the Swiss population?

Advertisement

According to a new study by Swissfundraising and Zewo, the Swiss population donated less frequently but more generously throughout 2022 when compared to the previous year.

The overall increase in donation activity, the study states, is based primarily on an increase in individual donations and may be linked to first-time participants. The number of donations per household overall, however, decreased in the reporting year.

For the third consecutive time, the median donation rose by a significant 11 percent to 400 francs per household in 2022 (2021: 360 francs).

Within that number, households in German-speaking Switzerland reduced their donations to 400 francs per year (2021: 500 Swiss francs), while contributions in Ticino increased to 350 francs. Donations in French-speaking Switzerland doubled to 400 francs from their consistent 200 Swiss franc-position during 2017-21.

Why does the Swiss population donate?

According to the study, the main motivation behind people’s donations in 2022 was the feeling of solidary with 90 percent of mentions. This was specifically evident in the canton of Ticino (8 percent) and in the 45-54-year age group, as well as the people in over-70 category.

Meanwhile, 84 percent of all survey participants confirmed that donations left them with “a good feeling” while 82 percent appreciated being able to “make a difference” with their financial contribution.

The study also showed that more people were donating for both emotional and emergency-aid oriented reasons, rather than purely rational ones.

Still, 88 percent of participants – the second highest percentage – donated because they were “convinced of the organisation’s concerns and commitment”. However, this is still a decrease of 6 percent since 2021.

How many people in Switzerland make donations?

The increasingly tense economic situation withstanding, 5 percent more of the Swiss population made donations in 2022 than it did in 2021. This, the study said, can be linked to the post-Covid recovery and emergency aid donations made on behalf of Ukraine.

The higher donation activity primarily stemmed from the 4-percent increase in German-speaking Switzerland’s donations (2022: 87 percent) and a more significant 14 percent rise in the Italian-speaking part of the country to 82 percent. Meanwhile, French-speaking Switzerland remained consistent at 75 percent last year.

Who donates the most?

Though there was little difference when looking at the two genders reported on in the fiscal year - with women donating slightly more at 84 percent (2021: 83 percent) and men at 83 percent - male contributions did see a 5 percent hike in 2022.

Differences in donation behaviour are also evident when considering the different age segments. The youngest age bracket, ages 15-34, showed the most significant increase from 68 percent (2021) to a new 78 percent (2022).

At 93 percent, people aged 55 to 69 donated most often, followed by people aged 25 to 34 (88 percent). Those in the 35-54 age bracket, in the study referred to as “in the family phase”, understandably saw a 2 percent decrease to 82 percent.

Where does the money go?

According to the study, the main areas the Swiss population donates to have remained the same for years. This includes people with disabilities, nature, environmental and animal protection, as well as children and young people.

However, clear shifts can be observed within the less donated categories which are more dependent on situational relevance and mood.

The donation categories development aid and elderly people have shown a slight downward trend since 2018, while disease research has decreased across Switzerland, except in Ticino where it ranks in third place.

According to the study, this is “probably due to demographic reasons that ‘older’ issues such as social and emergency aid are closer to home than in the rest of Switzerland”.

How often does the Swiss population donate?

The study shows that those with the most donations per year were also the most loyal to one cause. A total of 92.2 percent of the Swiss population donated to the same charitable organisation 11 or more times per year, with the remaining 7.8 percent choosing to alternate between various causes and corporations.

Those who donated the least - once per year - were split between 55.9 percent donations to the same organisation, 28 percent participations who alternated, and 12.5 percent split donations (sometimes donated to a regular cause, other times to a new cause).

Data also showed that 62 percent of participants regularly donate to the same cause while only 12 percent switch between their regular beneficiary organisation and a new one.

Another 24 percent alternate their donations, with 2 percent of the participants not disclosing how they spend.