EXPLAINED: Can I set off fireworks in Switzerland on New Year’s Eve?

Advertisement

Can I buy and set off fireworks at any time?

Not surprisingly, you can’t just set off fireworks in Switzerland whenever and wherever it takes your fancy.

In fact, most municipalities only allow fireworks (without special permission) on New Year’s Eve and National Day.

Swiss cantons can also restrict the sale of fireworks to certain events and attach further conditions. If a canton or the commune restricts trade, the commune can only do so in compliance with the principle of proportionality: This means that there must be an overriding public interest in the restriction of fireworks.

Today, more and more people and communities are foregoing fireworks on New Year's Eve – and the country’s National Holiday - for the sake of nature, wild animals, and their pets.

Here’s a low-down of where you are (still) allowed to ring in 2024 with a light show this year.

READ MORE: 10 events in Switzerland you shouldn't miss this January

Basel

Good news for the residents of Basel-City, the canton is allowing fireworks within its walls this New Year’s Eve – but strict rules apply.

Those hoping to set off fireworks in Basel-City may only do so from 6pm on December 31st until 1am on January 1st.

There are also restrictions when it comes to what type of firework you can use and where.

Fireworks must be of the categories F1, F2 or F3 (only to be ignited individually) and rockets must always be fired from “stable containers”. The use of ground crackling fireworks is not permitted.

The canton has published a video on how to correctly set off fireworks on its website.

In addition to the times and firework types, the canton also restricts where you can light fireworks.

Namely, fireworks are prohibited in a radius of at least 200 metres from hospitals as well as the Zolli and the Lange Erlen Animal Park. You must also not ignite fireworks on Binningerstrasse and on the footpath on the left and right sides of the Birsig (Nightingale Forest).

Fireworks are also not permitted and on Erlenparkweg from Fasanenstrasse to the Deutsche Bahn (DB) railway underpass at Schorenweg and on the adjacent cycle and footpath, nor anywhere where there is a fire ban (e.g., if there is a risk of a forest fire).

Anyone who does not comply with police regulations can be punished with a fine of 150 francs. In addition, the fireworks would be confiscated.

Advertisement

Zurich

Just like in Basel-City, residents of Zurich are allowed to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve as long as the city’s guidelines are observed.

You are allowed to light silent fireworks, also known as a baroque firework (ground firework), that is burned outdoors without a police permit or permission from the fire brigade. Silent fireworks include fire and sun wheels, fountains, Bengal fires and waterfalls.

If you wish to light a so-called theatre or hall (Saal) firework, known as indoor fireworks, used in closed rooms, you will need to ask for a permit from the local fire police department. The same goes if you wish to set off your silent fireworks on bodies of water.

In any case, fireworks may only be set off in such a way that no people, animals, or property are endangered.

Setting off fireworks where many people have gathered is prohibited in the city.

Should you decide to break the rules and set off the wrong type of firework or cause damage to people, animals, or property, note that in Zurich the responsibility lies with the person who sets off the fireworks.

Advertisement

Bern

If you live in the city of Bern and wish to set off fireworks, you will be unable to do so in Bern’s Old City.

The Old City (Altstadt) of Switzerland’s capital has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983 and its layout has remained largely unchanged since its construction during the 12th to 15th century.

Fireworks have been illegal in the heart of the city since 2021.

You can access a map of Bern’s firework no-go zone, which extends from the Hirschengraben in the west to the Nydegg Bridge at the end of the Aare Peninsula in the city of Bern, on its website.

However, even outside this area residents and visitors are asked to exercise the utmost caution when setting off fireworks.

You are prohibited from setting off fireworks in crowds or near buildings and cars. Those wishing to celebrate the new year with a light show are also asked to read the safety instructions thoroughly and ensure they know how to correctly set off fireworks.

Geneva

Though Geneva does not publish any firework restrictions on its city or cantonal websites, the city will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a public firework display come midnight on the Quai du Mont-Blanc, a waterfront promenade named for its incredible views of Mont Blanc.

The celebrations will begin with music at 8pm and last until 3am on January 1st.

If you're unsure whether you can set off your own fireworks within Geneva, we recommend reaching out to your local municipality, city or canton.

Lausanne

Though the canton of Vaud allows the setting off of fireworks, it cautions locals to make sure they understand how to properly operate the explosives as it says that most injuries and fires are due to handling errors.

The canton permits the use of F1, F2 and F3 fireworks, however, a permit will be required for F4 products. You can access the full details on the categories (and rules) on the cantonal police website.

The cantonal police further advises that you must not set off pyrotechnics that you have constructed yourself.

READ MORE: The 13 world heritage sites in Switzerland you need to see

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Romansh Switzerland…

Multiple municipalities in Graubünden prohibit the setting off of fireworks. However, so-called silent fireworks -volcanoes, sparklers, and Bengal fires – are partially exempt from the ban in some places.

Among them are Bregaglia, Domleschg, Grüsch, Lumnezia, Luzein, Scuol, Surses, Tujetsch and Vaz/Obervaz.

You can obtain more detailed information about the exceptions from the local tourism organisations or municipalities.

Some municipalities – like Disentis - in the canton have decided to not outright ban fireworks but they will nevertheless forgo a municipal firework display this year.

Both tourists and residents of Arosa are asked to refrain from setting off private fireworks this New Year’s Eve, while the local council of Jenins has asked locals not to light any noisy fireworks.

Safiental, Silvaplana, Tamins and Zuoz have also asked the population not to set off fireworks to mark the turn of the year.

For all other regions in Switzerland, we recommend consulting your local municipality, city or canton for information on fireworks.