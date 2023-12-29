How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Zurich 2023

Advertisement

Silvesterzauber

If you’re looking to save a buck, the Silvesterzauber open folk festival is a great way to ring in 2024.

The festival, which attracts over 150,000 festivalgoers, will feature a traditional firework display in Zurich’s city centre in addition to a range of food stalls, bars, and music around the lake basin. Entry to the festival is free.

For those looking to kickstart the new year with a touch of sustainability, you can register with the festival at [email protected] and help make it environmentally friendlier by lending your recycling skills.

LiechtTräum

For those on the hunt for a more unique – and quieter - way to mark the turn of the year, we recommend going for a stroll around the city this New Year’s Eve.

As part of LiechtTräum, local artists have transformed six landmarks – the Grossmünster, Fraumünster, Church of St. Peter, Stadthaus, Stadthausquai and Opera House - into glowing works of art.

You can admire the light displays on New Year’s Eve from 5pm to 3am. If your celebrations take you elsewhere, you can still see the light show on January 1st and 2nd from 5pm to 11pm.

Dance the night away

Though we may be well on our way to 2024, the Silvester Party held at Zurich’s iconic X-TRA will transport you back in time – at least musically.

Dance into the new year with tunes from the 90s and 2000s and some of the most popular hits of the 2010s.

We recommend snagging your tickets early to save money (late bird tickets cost 5 Swiss francs more). Doors open to anyone aged 18 and over at 10pm on New Year’s Eve and tickets cost 46.30 Swiss francs.

If the 90s aren't quite your jam, we suggest checking out the biggest Latin music New Year's Eve event in Zurich at Komplex 457.

Doors open at 10pm and tickets cost 45 Swiss francs apiece.

Uetliberg

Zurich’s Uetliberg is not only a popular summertime destination for locals, but it also makes for a great winter hike on New Year’s Eve and can be reached on foot in just an hour from the city.

Alternatively, hop on the S-Bahn train which takes you from the city centre to the mountain. Once up there, you can still enjoy many hikes or bike rides if waiting for the fireworks show is a tad on the boring side or grab a snack at one of the mountain restaurants (though you may need to pre-book).

We recommend setting off early to snag a good spot as it will get busy.

Pub-crawl

Join Zurich Together, which brings together people from diverse backgrounds in and around the Zurich area, on Meetup and head to the New Years Eve party at Lady Hamilton’s Pub free of charge.

Doors will open from 7pm for members of the group and to the public at 10pm.

Alternatively, if a group setting is not your cup of tea, you can also swing by the Oliver Twist Pub.

Located in Zurich’s Old Town, the Oliver Twist Pub is the place to be for New Year’s if you’re looking for a cosy, laidback evening or just fancy a casual chat and pint.

The pub will open its doors at 8pm.

Cinema

While this may not be the obvious choice when mulling New Year's Eve activities, what better time is there to see an upcoming movie minus the crowds?

On New Year's Eve, you'll be able to tune into an array of flicks from dramas like Priscilla to action-packed Aquaman and domestic Film Bon Schuur Ticino.

The best part? You can still stroll past Lake Zurich to catch the firework show at midnight.