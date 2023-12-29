Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Price of chocolate to rise in 2024

Treating oneself to a chocolatey after-dinner treat is common practice in many a Swiss household. But sadly this sweet delicacy will increase in cost next year, SRF reports.

The price of cocoa has risen by 70 percent compared to January 2023 due to crop losses in West Africa – Ivory Coast and Ghana together are responsible for 60 percent of the world’s cocoa production - amid heavy rainfall.

The crop losses have also left their mark on Swiss chocolate producers.

Lucerne-based Swiss chocolate manufacturer Max Chocolatier, which produces around 5,000 pralines by hand each week, will be among the producers to increase prices in 2024.

In view of the increased prices, managing director and founder had to talk about the books: “We will increase our prices by an average of around seven to eight percent in January 2024. That’s not as strong as cocoa prices have risen”, managing director and founder Patrik König said.

He added that consumers have become price sensitive and that the company can’t afford to raise the price tag too much.

Zurich to see reduced cruises for summer 2024 amid ongoing staff shortages

2024 spells bad news for those hoping to enjoy a relaxed boat ride on Lake Zurich in the summer, Nau reports.

Zürichsee-Schifffahrtsgesellschaft (ZSG), which operates passenger ships and boats on Lake Zurich, has announced it will run a reduced timetable for summer 2024 due to staff shortages – and specifically, a lack of experienced skippers.

According to the company, only few employees want to purse the demanding training, which sees them learn to navigate ships with two decks and up to 300 seats.

The company’s popular lake cruise will now depart Wädenswil (not Zurich Bürkliplatz) five times a day – and not the previous seven – next summer. The schedule change will also result in new connections.

However, it’s not all downhill from here. There will in fact be more trips to enjoy on the short lake cruise, though the two additional trips that take place in July and August have been scrapped.

Swiss vote on foie gras and fur imports

Two popular initiatives, launched by Swiss Animal Alliance (SAA) in June 2022, intended to enforce a ban on the import of both foie gras (106,448 signatures) and fur products (116,140), have been submitted to the Federal Chancellery, swissinfo reports.

Though Switzerland prohibits foie gras, which sees ducks and geese being force-fed, from being manufactured within its borders, it imports some 200 tonnes every year.

In September, Switzerland's parliament rejected a bid to ban foie gras imports fearing a risk to its commerce with France. However, it ordered that the methods used to produce the delicacy had to be stated on the packaging.

Meanwhile, the fur initiative seeks to ban the import of fur. According to SAA, Switzerland imports 350 tonnes of fur annually, half of which arrives from China “where animal abuse is a daily occurrence”.

Since 2013, fur sellers have had to state which country their product comes from and if it the animal was hunted or bred.

