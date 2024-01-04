'10, 000 job vacancies': Where are workers in Switzerland most needed?

Advertisement

The country’s lingering labour shortage is so dire at the moment that some industries have more than 10,000 job openings to fill.

While many sectors suffer from scarcity of employees, some are worse off in this regard than others, according to the Swiss job market anaylser, x28.

For instance, 15,790 positions must be filled in the health sector — primarily nurses and other medical staff — while the construction branch needs 13,566 additional employees.

The retail sector ranks third, with 12,761 open positions, followed by restaurants and hotels, where there are currently 10,478 vacancies.

Advertisement

Where in Switzerland is the shortage the worst?

In terms of regions, cantons of Zurich and Bern currently have 55,113 and 37,939 open positions, respectively.

Aargau is next (20,350), followed by St. Gallen (18,178) and Lucerne (17,021).

However, active recruitment is not limited only to Swiss-German cantons: employers in French-speaking Vaud must fill 9,517 vacant posts.

Overall, the current shortage is “at its highest level in Switzerland,” according to a report by the University of St. Gallen.

And to make matters worse, this situation is expected to deteriorate further in short term: as baby boomers continue to retire, they will create 340,000 vacancies by 2025.

“Even with moderate immigration of 50,000 skilled professionals per year, up to 400,000 positions could remain vacant by 2030", the report notes.

READ ALSO: Why is Switzerland's chronic labour shortage worsening?

