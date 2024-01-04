Swiss communes no longer offer travel cards but what's the alternative?

Advertisement

The commune day passes costing around 40 France each, which were valid for 12 hours and allowed limitless travel in 2nd class on Switzerland’s trains, buses, trams, and even boats, offered residents a good deal.

Depending on the distance traveled, they were often quite a bit cheaper than ‘regular’ tickets purchased from the national railway company, SBB.

However, they are no longer in use since January 1st 2024, having been replaced with a different kind of tickets issued jointly by the SwissPass Alliance and the Association of Swiss Municipalities.

How do these new travel cards work?

Unlike the former tickets, which could be purchased at any time for the same price, under the new system the earlier you buy, the cheaper the travel card will be.

It will be offered two price levels — for 1st or 2d class (this option was not previously available), and based on whether the traveller has a half-fare subscription or not.

Also, the new system is not as restrictive.

For instance, while previously buyers had to prove they resided in a given municipality to be able to purchase these tickets, the new system is more flexible.

The restriction on sales to only the residents of the community is now lifted. Nor do you have to purchase the travel cards from your own municipality only.

You can simply go on one general website to check where the tickets for your chosen days are available, and purchase them online from any commune.

The former limit on one ticket per person per week is no longer in effect either. You can buy as many tickets as you need, as often as you want.

All this sounds good, but what is the flipside?

As is often the case with new and ‘improved’ products, it is the cost.

There are now different price levels available:

Price level 1

Purchased up to 10 days before the day of travel.

2nd class, 1/2 fare: 39 francs.

2nd class, full price: 52 francs.

1st class, 1/2 fare: 66 francs.

1st class, full price: 88 francs.

Price level 2

Purchased until one day before the day of travel

2nd class, 1/2 fare: 59 francs.

2nd class, full price: 88 francs.

1st class, 1/2 fare: 99 francs.

1st class, full price: 148 francs.

What else you should know

These day passes are issued as e-tickets in a PDF format or as a Mobile Ticket (a QR code in your smartphone). The point of sale decides whether the ticket is printed or sent by email.

During the check, travellers must be able to prove their identity with an official document with a photo.