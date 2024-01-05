Switzerland introduces uniform charger rule for electronic devices

Advertisement

From January 1st, USB-C is the new standard charger format in Switzerland for electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, headphones, e-readers, digital cameras, and other devices.

The reason for this move is that at the end of 2022, the European Union issued new regulations on a common standard for chargers for portable electronic devices, giving member states about one year to implement the necessary measures on their territories.

Even though Switzerland is not a EU member, it complies with these new regulations because Bern and Brussels have an agreement on the mutual recognition of conformity assessments for telecommunications equipment.

Will consumers benefit from the new system?

Yes, according to the government.

This new regulation "results in advantages for Swiss consumers, who can also benefit from a common charger when travelling abroad,” the Federal Council said in November 2023, when it first announced the introduction of the system.

“Switzerland also shares the sustainability and consumer goals associated with the common charging solution,” the government added. "It will help to reduce electronic waste, curb demand for raw materials, and decrease CO2 emissions during production, transport and disposal."