Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Tourism officials urge cantons to coordinate their winter breaks

Skiing holidays in February are a longstanding family tradition in Switzerland.

Right now, most Swiss school districts have their ski breaks during the same period in February, which means slopes are overcrowded and queues at ski lifts very long.

That’s why tourism authorities are calling on cantons to stagger vacation weeks in order to avoid congestion on ski slopes and in mountain resorts.

Swiss telecom to inaugurate groundbreaking, out-of-this-world service

Salt, one of Switzerland’s major mobile companies, is the first in Europe to partner with Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink to provide satellite-based coverage.

On Wednesday, SpaceX launched the first satellite that enables direct connections with conventional 4G-capable smartphones.

This means that “Salt subscribers should be able to send the first SMS via satellite from almost anywhere towards the end of 2024,” the company said in a press release this week..

“Customers will be able to use the service without extra equipment or change to their handset, as long as the device is 4G capable," the company added.

A new bank set to see the light of day in Zurich

There may be nothing unusual about yet another a bank opening in Switzerland — except that this one has nothing to do with money.

Its goal is to accept a totally different kind of deposits: human excrements.

If you are thinking this is a joke — rest assured that it isn’t.

The ‘bank’ is to be located at the University of Zurich, where scientists have already froze and stocked 2,500 samples of domestic and imported poo.

Why?

Apparently, it is for our own good: to preserve valuable, but soon-to-be extinct, microorganisms found in the intestines, which hold the key to our future health.

Weekend weather: expect some snowflakes

It is too late for white Christmas, but the winter is still in full swing.

it will snow down to low altitudes, especially on Sunday, according to MeteoNews weather forecast.

However, this snow will be sparse on the plains (though abundant in the mountains) and will continue to decrease during the course of the day.

It will also get colder, with temperatures just above the freezing point.



